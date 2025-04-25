Press Release

April 25, 2025



Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025



Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025 held today were adopted, including:

Adopt a cash dividend of EUR 1.56 per ordinary share from the 2024 net income.

Appoint Željko Kosanović as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.

Re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years.

Signify’s 2024 results are included in its 2024 Annual Report, published on February 25, 2025.

More information on Signify’s 2025 AGM can be found here.

--- END ---



For further information, please contact:



Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com



Signify Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com



About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Our advanced products, systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We feature in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom , on LinkedIn, Instagram and X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ , Interact, ColorKinetics, Dynalite, Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

