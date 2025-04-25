DEADLINE ALERT for SEI, SOUN, and BKKT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI)

Class Period: July 9, 2024 – March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) MER had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER’s co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)

Class Period: May 10, 2024 – March 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (2) the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (4) SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (5) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)

Class Period: March 25, 2024 – March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

