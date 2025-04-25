Tea Market Global Outlook to 2029, with Lipton, Twinings, Bigelow, David's Tea, Dilmah, Yogi Tea, Harney & Sons, The Republic of Tea, Barrys Tea and Celestial Seasonings

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2029, the Global Tea Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as the market is expected to reach USD 58 Billion, driven by innovation in product offerings and expansion into emerging markets. The increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms is likely to further boost sales, providing consumers with greater access to diverse tea products.



Global Tea Current Market Analysis



APAC as dominant region: The Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position in the global tea market, largely due to its rich history and deep-rooted cultural significance of tea consumption. In 2023, China's tea consumption, growing at an annual rate of 6.5%, reached 3 million tonnes, accounting for 46% of global consumption. Meanwhile, India's tea consumption also saw significant growth, reaching 1.16 million tonnes, nearly 18% of global consumption. This demonstrates the region's critical role in the global tea market.



Latin America as emerging region: Latin America is emerging in the global tea market, with Argentina, Brazil, and Chile experiencing growth in production and consumption, particularly of specialty teas like yerba mate. In 2023, Argentina's yerba mate sales reached over 325 thousand metric tons, with 285 thousand for domestic use and 39 thousand for exports. Brazil, a major producer, increased its yerba mate production by 11% in 2022, totaling approximately 618.6 thousand metric tons. The U.S. and Venezuela are key export partners, with respective values of $1.3 million and $53,800 in 2022.



China as dominant country: China dominates the global tea market, producing nearly one-third of the 6.9 billion kilograms consumed worldwide in 2022. In 2021, China exported tea worth $2.3 billion, significantly outpacing Sri Lanka. Green tea leads China's exports, benefiting from ideal growing conditions in regions like Yunnan, Zhejiang, and Fujian. China's adoption of modern agricultural practices and strong government support, including the 14th Five-Year Plan, has bolstered its tea industry, achieving $1.44 billion in exports in 2023.



Global Tea Market Segmentation

The Global Tea Market can be segmented based on several factors:



By Product Offering: Global tea market is segmented by product offering into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, oolong tea and others. In 2023, Black tea dominated by the sub-segment, which holds the largest share by value because of its widespread popularity, versatility, and historical significance. Black tea is the most widely consumed type of tea worldwide. It has a strong and robust flavor, which appeals to a broad audience.



By Packaging Type: Global tea market is segmented by packaging type into tea bags, loose tea & others. In 2023, tea bags as the dominant sub-segment in terms of value. Tea bags offer a quick and easy way to prepare tea, which is a significant advantage in today's fast-paced world. They eliminate the need for loose tea leaves, strainers, and precise measurements, allowing consumers to enjoy a cup of tea with minimal effort.



By Distribution Channel: Global tea market is segmented by distribution channel into off-trade & on-trade. In 2023, off-trade dominate the chemistry type segmentation by value. The dominance of off-trade distribution channels in the global tea market is driven by consumer preferences, accessibility, and the evolving retail landscape. Retail outlets often stock a wide range of tea products, including different brands, flavors, packaging sizes, and price points.



Global Tea Market Growth Drivers:



Tea's Dual Appeal as Both a Trendy and Healthful Beverage: The tea market has been growing significantly due to its health benefits and trendy appeal. In 2023, Americans consumed almost 86 billion servings of tea, or close to 4 billion gallons. About 86% of all tea consumed was black tea, 13.6% was green Tea, and the small remaining amount was oolong, white, and dark tea. Herbal teas, including ginger and turmeric blends, have also seen a rise in popularity, partly due to their anti-inflammatory properties.



Surge in Organic and Specialty Tea Sales: The global market for organic tea, including varieties like green and rooibos, has been growing. As a staple in many households, green tea is celebrated for its numerous health benefits, including weight management, improved brain function, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.



Rising Incomes and Population in Developing Countries and Market Diversification: As incomes rise in developing countries, the demand for higher-quality and specialty teas has increased. In 2022, China had a GDP per capita of USD 12,734 in 2022, compared to USD 7,051 a decade earlier. This leads to higher rural incomes and improved food security in tea-growing regions. Specialty teas, often sold at premium prices, provide better margins for farmers compared to traditional teas.



Global Tea Market Challenges:



Climate change & Threat to Farmers: The tea industry faces climate-related challenges impacting yields and quality. Weather fluctuations affect tea growth, urging adaptation measures such as planting resilient cultivars, diversifying production, and investing in water conservation.



Environmental, Social and Economical Compliance: The tea industry faces challenges in prioritizing environmental sustainability, including soil quality and biodiversity conservation. Ensuring economic sustainability for smallholder tea producers who represent 60 percent of world tea production requires that returns from tea growing activities cover production costs and basic household expenditure.



Future Market Trends



Growth in Health-Focused Tea Products: Global Tea Market is expected to see significant growth in health-focused products, driven by increasing consumer awareness of wellness and preventive health. By 2029, there will likely be a surge in demand for teas with functional benefits, such as immune-boosting, detoxifying, and stress-relieving properties. The trend towards natural and organic products will continue to drive innovation in the tea industry.



Expansion of Online Tea Retailing: Online retailing will play a crucial role in the future of the tea market. With the rise of digital platforms, consumers will have greater access to a diverse range of tea products from around the world. E-commerce is expected to dominate the retail landscape, providing opportunities for niche and specialty tea brands to reach a global audience. This trend will be supported by advancements in digital marketing and logistics.

