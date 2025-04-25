Discovery Announces Management Appointments

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following management appointments: Pierre Rocque as Chief Operating Officer; Jennifer Wagner as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability; Duncan King as Vice President, Canadian Operations; and Eric Kallio as Senior Vice President, Exploration & Growth. The appointments are all effective immediately.

Tony Makuch, Discovery’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Pierre, Jennifer, Duncan and Eric to Discovery’s executive team. They are all highly accomplished professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry, who I have had the privilege of knowing and working with for many years. Most recently, they were all part of our team at Kirkland Lake Gold (“KL”), where over a six-year period we more than quadrupled annual gold production to over 1.4 million ounces. All four contributed to the recently completed acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, with Pierre, Duncan and Eric serving as part of the due diligence team, and Jennifer acting as Chair of the special committee of the Board. I am looking forward to working with each of them again and to the important contribution they will make as we continue to advance Porcupine, and Discovery, towards a very successful future.”

Pierre Rocque is a mining engineer, PEO Ontario, with over 35 years of industry experience. Most recently, he was Director of Rocque Engineering Inc. (“REI”) since 2019, serving a broad range of clients, including working with Discovery as it evaluated the Porcupine Complex acquisition. Prior to 2019, Mr. Rocque worked as Vice President of Canadian Operations and Technical Services at KL from 2016 to 2019 and at St. Andrews Goldfields Ltd. (“St. Andrews”) from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Rocque’s extensive experience in Timmins includes serving as Director, Technical Services at Lake Shore Gold Corp. (“LSG”) from 2008 to 2010, acting as Qualified Person for the 2006 NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Porcupine Joint Venture and serving as a Project Engineer at Hoyle Pond from 1998 to 1999.

Jennifer Wagner is a mining executive and corporate securities lawyer with approximately 20 years of industry experience. She has served on Discovery’s Board of Directors since 2021. From 2015 to 2022, Ms. Wagner worked in progressively senior roles at KL, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, which also included heading KL’s legal affairs function. Prior to 2015, she acted as legal counsel and corporate secretary to various TSX and TSXV-listed mining companies. Ms. Wagner has extensive experience advising companies on a variety of corporate commercial transactions, governance, and compliance matters.

Duncan King is from Timmins and has over 40 years of mining experience, primarily in Northern Ontario. Mr. King worked in Timmins at LSG from 2008 to 2016, first serving as General Superintendent at the Timmins West Mine from 2008 to 2013 and then Mine Manager at the Bell Creek Mine from 2013 to 2016. During the 1990s, Mr. King worked at the Hoyle Pond Mine, where he oversaw the successful completion of the original shaft sinking project and the subsequent connection of underground operations to the Hoyle Pond ramp. During his career, Mr. King has gained extensive knowledge of mine development, production and leadership, with a strong track record of operational efficiency, productivity and safety.

Eric Kallio is a professional geologist, PGEO Ontario, with over 40 years of experience, largely in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario. He was raised in Timmins and has previously worked at the Porcupine Complex, including serving as Chief Geologist at Dome Mine for 10 years, from 1987 to 1997, and working at Hoyle Pond while in the role of senior exploration manager for Kinross Gold Corporation from 1997 to 2001. Most recently, Mr. Kallio worked in various roles at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, including serving as Executive Vice President, Exploration Strategy and Growth from 2022 to 2023. From 2018 to 2022, Mr. Kallio served as Senior Vice President, Exploration at KL and, prior to that assignment, worked as Senior Vice President, Exploration for LSG in Timmins from 2008 to 2016, and for Tahoe Resources Inc. from 2016 to 2018 following that company’s acquisition of LSG.

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

