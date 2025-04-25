Cook County Health Cuts Ribbon on New Health Center in Bronzeville Neighborhood

Chicago, IL, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joined by Cook County leaders and patients, Cook County Health cut the ribbon on a new community health center at 467 E. 31st Street, Chicago, in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, on April 22.

“The Bronzeville Health Center stands as a testament to Cook County’s ongoing commitment to the residents on the Southside as we look to ensure health care access for generations to come,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Now more than ever it is important that we are providing the care people need where they need it.”

“By opening new clinical facilities and enhancing our existing structures, we can provide better access to care, improve outcomes, and reduce the burden of longstanding inequities in health that have impacted the South Side for too long,” said Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis.

Serving as an extension of CCH’s historic Provident Hospital, Bronzeville Health Center offers family medicine, behavioral health, and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

The family medicine and behavioral health practices are moving from their existing location within Provident Hospital’s Sengstacke Health Center into Bronzeville Health Center, which offers a larger, more modern space to better serve patients. The move also frees up more clinical space within Provident Hospital to allow for the expansion of hospital-based services, further enhancing access to care.

The 26,000 square foot facility is projected to see 85,000 visits in its first year and will include 44 exam rooms and a gym space for therapy services.

Bronzeville Health Center represents the latest expansion of CCH’s services on Chicago’s South Side. The Cook County Bureau of Asset Management and CCH have invested $10M to build out and furnish the new Bronzeville Health Center. CCH has invested more than $13M to grow clinical services and modernize the Provident Hospital campus since 2020, including opening a new Clinical Triage and Stabilization Center for individuals experiencing mental health crises.

“The Bureau of Asset Management is proud to have partnered with Cook County Health to open a facility that not only expands access to quality healthcare in Bronzeville, but also preserves a striking example of Chicago’s Modernist architecture,” said Elizabeth Granato, Chief of the Cook County Bureau of Asset Management.

The Bronzeville Health Center joins CCH’s network of more than a dozen community health centers located across Chicago and suburban Cook County. As one of the largest public health systems in the nation, CCH is dedicated to providing access to high quality, comprehensive health care services to the residents of Cook County regardless of ability to pay.