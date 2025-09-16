CountyCare Ranked Highest-Quality Medicaid Health Plan in Illinois

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded a four-star rating to CountyCare, Cook County Health’s Medicaid managed care plan covering nearly 400,000 members across Cook County. This makes it the highest-ranked Medicaid plan in Illinois and for county residents enrolled in HealthChoice Illinois, the state’s Medicaid managed care program. Nationally, only 22 percent of all Medicaid plans received a four-star rating or higher this year.

CountyCare earned five stars for members’ satisfaction with their plan services and four stars for their overall care. It also received four stars for child and adolescent well-care, including administering vaccines and assessing body mass index.

Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, praised CountyCare for its unwavering commitment to providing dependable, evidence-based care to its members.

“Cook County residents have a steadfast and reliable health care partner in CountyCare,” Preckwinkle said. “High-quality health coverage is the gateway to care for so many people, and this recognition reflects CountyCare’s unwavering commitment to its members and to improving the health and wellbeing of Cook County as a whole.”

NCQA – a non-profit organization dedicated to health care research, programs and accreditation – releases annual report cards assessing commercial, Medicaid and Medicare health insurance plans in every state. It evaluates plan providers based on the quality of care that members receive, how satisfied members are with their care and the plans’ efforts to continue improving their offerings.

“It’s no coincidence that CountyCare, the only provider-led Medicaid health plan in Illinois, has also been recognized as the highest-quality plan in Illinois. Our deep roots in patient care and our mission-driven approach allow us to deliver not just access but excellence,” said Erik Mikaitis, M.D., chief executive officer of Cook County Health. “Our sustained investment in innovative programming, care coordination and quality improvement has successfully translated into an optimal experience for our members.”

CountyCare has a network of 70 hospitals, 150 urgent and immediate care locations and more than 32,000 primary care providers and specialists across Cook County. The plan offers extra benefits like free LASIK and Visa cash rewards for members when they engage in preventive health care services.

Aaron Galeener, CountyCare’s chief administrative officer, praised the CountyCare team for continuing to put members at the center of their work.

“We couldn’t celebrate today’s announcement without the hard work and dedication of the many people who make up CountyCare and share a commitment to putting members first,” Galeener said. “We want our members to know that CountyCare is built around you. This recognition shows how our people, programs and partnerships are delivering on that promise for our members and for Cook County.”

CountyCare is the largest Medicaid managed care plan in Cook County. It is owned and operated by Cook County Health, one of the nation’s leading public health systems, which serves all patients regardless of ability to pay.

To view CountyCare’s full NCQA report card, click here.