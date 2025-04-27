The Tryst Puerto Vallarta Throws an Unforgettable Star-Studded Grand Opening Weekend

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tryst Puerto Vallarta officially opened its doors with a weekend-long celebration that brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and LGBTQ+ culture for an experience that was as glamorous as it was groundbreaking.

Curated by Tryst founder and “CEO of Everything Gay” Tristan Schukraft, the grand opening weekend was a love letter to queer joy and luxury featuring exclusive performances, dazzling red carpet moments, and nonstop rooftop revelry in Zona Romántica.

“I wanted to create the kind of hotel I was always searching for—where the cocktails are cold, the men are hot, and you can wear the tiniest swimsuit you own without a second glance,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder of Tryst Hotels. “Our grand opening weekend was everything a gay luxury hotel should be—drag queens diving into the pool, DJs lighting up the rooftop, and a sea of friends (and future friends) around every corner. The Tryst is unapologetically gay, effortlessly glamorous, and built for men who crave the finer things… with just the right amount of mischief.”

The festivities kicked off Thursday with a Welcome Dinner & Show featuring powerhouse performances by Taiga Brava and Vincint, setting the tone for what would become a legendary weekend. The party continued into the night with a DJ set by drag superstars Gottmik & Violet Chachki.

On Friday night, Matt Rogers hosted the Opening Night Party, where guests were treated to a surprise appearance by the legendary Jennifer Coolidge and an electrifying DJ set by Leland and friends. Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance, lighting up the crowd as she danced to her iconic anthem, Cool for the Summer. The celebration continued with a rooftop fireworks spectacular over the Pacific, and revelers kept the party alive well into sunrise.

Saturday delivered a show-stopping Drag Brunch hosted by The Tryst Puerto Vallarta’s star queens—Pelayo, Mizz Peaches, Shamira, and Queerboy—joined by the legendary Shea Couleé. The celebration rolled straight into an epic Rooftop Pool Party, hosted by Erika Jayne, with music by Leland and friends that kept the energy high all the way through sunset.

The VIP guest list included Antoni Porowski, Kate del Castillo, Julia Fox, Wendy Guevara, Ts Madison, Sonja Morgan, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Bailey, Evan Ross Katz, Plastique Tiara, Chrishell Stause, Chris Appleton, Zane Phillips, Froy Gutierrez, Kyle Krieger, B. Scott, Johnny Sibilly, Colton Haynes, Isaac Boots, and many more.

Located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romántica, The Tryst is a luxury sanctuary designed by the award-winning team behind the Four Seasons Tamarindo. With 53 custom guest rooms and suites—many featuring open air showers, private terraces and ocean views—the hotel offers an immersive blend of modern Mexican design and world-class hospitality crafted specifically for gay travelers. Every Sunday, The Tryst delivers its signature poolside glamour and brunchtime drama with the Wettest Drag Brunch in the World and rooftop pool parties that draw global talent and the city’s most magnetic crowd. Guests can expect thoughtful, elevated amenities for gay travelers throughout their stay. At The Tryst, every detail is an invitation to be your best self—even on your worst behavior.

Later this year, Tristan will open The Tryst Fire Island, a flagship property located on The Waterfront in the heart of The Pines. Meanwhile, The Tryst San Juan is set to be completely reimagined and relaunched in 2026.

Ready to book your tryst? Head to trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels for all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama.



About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

