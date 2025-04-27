Studies Showcase Women’s and Children’s Bladder Health—From Early Symptoms to Innovative Treatments

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts presented at this year's American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas highlight advances in women’s and pediatric urology.

This year’s featured abstracts explore the lifelong impact of childhood urinary symptoms on adult overactive bladder in women, the safety of vaginal estrogen therapy for postmenopausal women with recurrent urinary tract infections and the potential of urinary microbiota and probiotics to improve treatment outcomes for overactive bladder. Additionally, new insights into parental perspectives on restrictive bathroom policies for school-aged children underscore the importance of supportive environments for pediatric urinary health.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on women’s and children’s health from April 26 to 29. Wai Lee, MD, a urogynecologist with Northwell Health, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“Our press program focuses on better understanding bladder health in women and children,” Dr. Lee said. “Research shows that as women age, they are more prone to urinary tract infections due to physiologic changes in their bodies. One study has found that vaginal estrogen in postmenopausal women can result in lower rates of hospitalization, sepsis and even death. Our session also highlights parental concerns over children's urinary behaviors. For instance, one study linked childhood urinary symptoms to more severe overactive bladder in adult women, while another shed light on the prevalence of restrictive school bathroom policies. We hope our viewers find our session informative and thought-provoking.”

The following abstracts are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

A recording of the key findings from the abstract authors is available to all press registrants. Fill out the registration form on the website to be added to the virtual programming: https://www.auanet.org/AUA2025/register/press-registration

