Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 28, 2025

Ghent, April 28, 2025 – 07.30 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 27 March 2025, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 28 May 2025, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2024. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/.

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2025

Information for the shareholders

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2025

Statutory Annual accounts 2024

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2024

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2024

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group, opgericht in 1995 als adviesbureau voor bodemonderzoek, is uitgegroeid tot een internationaal ingenieursbureau gespecialiseerd in alle aspecten van milieu en bodem: kwaliteit, hergebruik en sanering, geotechniek en monitoring, ecologie en cultuurhistorie.

Dit doet ABO-Group met haar verschillende semi-onafhankelijke dochterondernemingen in België, Frankrijk en Nederland. Met meer dan 800 experts beschikt de groep over technologie, expertise en schaalgrootte om een volledige oplossing te bieden bij de meest uitdagende projecten. Voor klanten

in bouw, infrastructuur, mijnbouw en grondstoffen, energie en water; van indicatief en ontwerp tot uitvoering en onderhoud van diverse assets.

ABO-Group Environment is genoteerd op EURONEXT Brussel en EURONEXT Parijs.

Voor een meer gedetailleerde beschrijving van de activiteiten van ABO-Group Environment, zie www.abo-group.eu.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Blok G, B-9051 Gent (SDW), België

Attachment