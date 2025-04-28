Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 25th April 2025.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.24% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.05 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.        

Dublin
28th April 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444                Email: press@q4pr.ie


