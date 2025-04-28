























Company Announcement No 17/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











28 April 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 17

On 26 February 2025 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



563,000



233,809,120.00 21 April 2025 (public holiday)

22 April 2025

23 April 2025

24 April 2025

25 April 2025 -

18,000

16,000

15,000

15,000 -

404.00

414.74

413.21

416.52 -

7,272,000.00

6,635,840.00

6,198,150.00

6,247,800.00 Total over week 17 64,000 26,353,790.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme

627,000

260,162,910.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 4,011,289 own shares, equal to 7.34% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment