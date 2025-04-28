Press Release

Atos announces the appointment of Marie de Scorbiac as Head of Investor Relations and CSR

Paris, France – April 28, 2025 – Atos Group today announces the appointment of Marie de Scorbiac as head of investor relations and CSR. Her mission will be to define and implement the Atos Group's financial reporting strategy and develop its relations with shareholders, investors and financial analysts. She will also oversee Atos's CSR strategy in favor of a secure and decarbonized digital world, creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

Before joining Atos, Marie de Scorbiac was vice president of investor relations, public affairs, sustainability, and group financial planning and analysis. She was notably responsible for investor relations and CSR at Adevinta, the global leader in online classifieds for consumer goods, mobility, real estate and employment.

From 2011 to 2019, Marie de Scorbiac was head of investor relations and financial communication of listed companies in Paris: Areva and then Elior Group.

With a master's degree in economic and social information from the University of Paris Dauphine, Marie started her career as a financial analyst at Thomson and Deutsche Bank.

Philippe Salle, chairman and chief executive officer of Atos Group, said: "I am delighted to welcome Marie to the Atos Group management team. Her expertise and in-depth knowledge of financial markets will be key in developing and consolidating our relationships with the financial community. I wanted to bring investor relations and CSR under the same department, as I am convinced of the positive impact of Atos's social and environmental commitment on its long-term performance."

