Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|41,946
|483,248,430
|22 April 2025
|1,000
|10,230.1100
|10,230,110
|23 April 2025
|850
|10,819.7882
|9,196,820
|24 April 2025
|800
|10,788.7500
|8,631,000
|25 April 2025
|750
|10,791.6533
|8,093,740
|Total 22-25 April 2025
|3,400
|36,151,670
|Accumulated under the program
|45,346
|519,400,100
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|237,473
|2,781,680,823
|22 April 2025
|5,011
|10,322.3339
|51,725,215
|23 April 2025
|4,260
|10,957.3228
|46,678,195
|24 April 2025
|4,008
|10,888.2572
|43,640,135
|25 April 2025
|3,760
|10,883.6715
|40,922,605
|Total 22-25 April 2025
|17,039
|182,966,150
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,228
|10,738.1376
|23,924,571
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|256,740
|2,988,571,544
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 45,346 A shares and 364,236 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.59% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 April, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17