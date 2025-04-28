Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 41,946 483,248,430 22 April 2025 1,000 10,230.1100 10,230,110 23 April 2025 850 10,819.7882 9,196,820 24 April 2025 800 10,788.7500 8,631,000 25 April 2025 750 10,791.6533 8,093,740 Total 22-25 April 2025 3,400 36,151,670 Accumulated under the program 45,346 519,400,100 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 237,473 2,781,680,823 22 April 2025 5,011 10,322.3339 51,725,215 23 April 2025 4,260 10,957.3228 46,678,195 24 April 2025 4,008 10,888.2572 43,640,135 25 April 2025 3,760 10,883.6715 40,922,605 Total 22-25 April 2025 17,039 182,966,150 Bought from the Foundation* 2,228 10,738.1376 23,924,571 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 256,740 2,988,571,544

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 45,346 A shares and 364,236 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 April, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

