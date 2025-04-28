Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April, 2025:                                         

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 41,946 483,248,430
22 April 20251,00010,230.110010,230,110
23 April 202585010,819.78829,196,820
24 April 202580010,788.75008,631,000
25 April 202575010,791.65338,093,740
Total 22-25 April 20253,400 36,151,670
Accumulated under the program 45,346 519,400,100
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)237,473 2,781,680,823
22 April 20255,01110,322.333951,725,215
23 April 20254,26010,957.322846,678,195
24 April 20254,00810,888.257243,640,135
25 April 20253,76010,883.671540,922,605
Total 22-25 April 202517,039 182,966,150
Bought from the Foundation*2,22810,738.137623,924,571
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)256,740 2,988,571,544

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 45,346 A shares and 364,236 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 April, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17

Recommended Reading