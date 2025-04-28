BYDFi Lists SIGN/USDT Trading Pair with $5,000 Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptoc exchange BYDFi officially listed the SIGN token and opened trading for the SIGN/USDT spot pair. To celebrate the launch, BYDFi has introduced a $5,000 prize pool, open to all participating traders.

SIGN: Reinventing Trust in Web3

Developed by Sign Protocol, SIGN is built on the Ethereum ecosystem and focuses on providing trusted certification infrastructure for Web3. Its core products include Signatures, enabling on-chain agreement signing, and TokenTable, a token distribution management tool. To date, Sign Protocol has supported over 200 projects, generating a cumulative revenue of $15 million.

The project has also achieved remarkable success in community building, establishing the “Orange Dynasty” — a vibrant community of over 50,000 members — through its unique orange culture and an SBT-based incentive system. Sign Protocol has completed $28 million in financing, backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Animoca Brands, and YZi Labs.

$SIGN serves as the native token within the Sign ecosystem, playing a vital role in governance, staking, and transaction fee payments, and forming a key pillar of the project’s certification and security system.

Launch Celebration: $5,000 in Rewards for Traders

Starting today, users trading SIGN/USDT on BYDFi are eligible to share in the $5,000 prize pool. In addition, new users can participate in an exclusive 8,100 USDT giveaway by completing simple tasks. Full details are available in the official BYDFi announcement.

About BYDFi

Since its launch in 2020, BYDFi has served over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. Recognized as one of Forbes’ Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges, BYDFi holds multiple MSB licenses, is a member of the Korea CODE VASP Alliance, and is verified by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko — consistently maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency.

As an official sponsor of Token2049 Dubai, BYDFi continues to engage with the global Web3 community, bringing users and partners together for offline discussions that are shaping the future of Web3. BYDFi remains committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance

