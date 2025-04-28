Atana Expands Sales Team, Welcomes New Leaders to Drive Continued Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana today announced that Deena Perro and Brett Seller have joined the company’s growing sales team as demand for its award-winning solutions increases. Named one of Nucleus Research’s “Hot Companies to Watch” for 2025, Atana offers comprehensive, turnkey solutions backed by behavioral science that enable transformational change at scale, which has become increasingly important in today’s rapidly evolving workplace.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in workforce solutions sales to Atana, Perro has joined the company from Plum, where she served as Director of Sales. Before that, Perro held sales positions at Eskalera, pymetrics, Infor, Manpower Group and Monster, developing deep industry knowledge and expertise. Perro’s earlier career highlights included Sprint, Verizon and Salomon Smith Barney Holdings. In addition to her professional success and proven track record, Perro is the mother of teenage twins, a testament to her personal belief that with resilience, grit and hustle, it is possible to achieve the impossible.

Like Perro, Seller also comes from within the industry and joins Atana from Plum, where he spent nearly four years, most recently in the role of Sales Director. Prior to Plum, Seller worked at Infor for almost six years, first as Account Executive, Infor Talent Science and later as Enterprise Account Executive, Infor Workplace Solutions. He got his start in the HR technology space in sales development at PeopleAnswers before Infor acquired the company in 2014. Seller is celebrated by peers and customers alike for his ability to build trust-based relationships and infuse kindness, empathy and levity into the sales process.

At Atana, Perro will oversee the Eastern U.S. sales territory while Seller is responsible for the Central U.S.

“As more companies turn to us for solutions that deliver meaningful organizational change, demand for Atana’s scientific approach to training and development is escalating. With backgrounds that combine sales and HR tech, Deena and Brett are not only the right people to drive Atana’s growth as we move forward, but they are also joining us at a critical time in our journey,” said John Hansen, Atana Chairman and CEO. “Deena and Brett’s industry expertise and records of achievement will be invaluable to our company and our clients.”

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com .



