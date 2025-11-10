Atana Unveils Organizational Insights to Close Learning Gaps and Reduce Risk Through Strategic Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, the leading behavior-based learning and development solutions provider, today announced the general availability of Atana Organizational Insights. This powerful analytics solution visualizes what’s truly happening in an organization through data gathered naturally with Atana courses, in the flow of learning. The data-driven insights are supported by AI to give L&D professionals and organizational leaders new clarity into the workforce behaviors and beliefs shaping their company’s culture and driving performance outcomes.

Atana’s compliance, psychological safety, and management training solutions are trusted by more than 400 organizations across a wide range of industries. Knowing that investments in required training can positively influence behavior change and organizational KPIs, Atana embeds behavioral assessments into its courses to capture how learners feel about what they’re learning and how likely they are to apply it. Atana goes beyond assessing knowledge to accurately measuring learner behaviors and attitudes, enabling organizations to remove the friction between knowing and doing. The Organizational Insights solution maps these behavioral conditions to work locations, teams and functions, so leaders know exactly where transformation will stick, where it won’t, and what to do next. The result is a tailored set of recommended actions that will help organizations improve critical KPIs.

“Atana Insights are grounded in behavioral science, not just knowledge,” said Dr. Amanda Hagman, Atana’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Our models connect the dots between attitudes, social support, and abilities related to desired workplace behaviors, because real change depends on beliefs, capability, and context. The clear, user-friendly Insights solution, enhanced with AI, helps leaders identify patterns and target interventions to strengthen organizational and team performance.”

“It’s about helping organizations see themselves more clearly so they can act with precision,” added Hagman.

Atana President Jeff Carr observed, “Atana Organizational Insights and the corresponding dashboard visualizations deliver unprecedented clarity and granular actionable insights at the organization and team level. Previously, training lacked this closed loop to drive behavioral impact on the business. Now, Atana customers are able to connect learning to critical KPIs like retention, engagement, and risk reduction. With Organizational Insights, every learning activity is an opportunity to see the business more clearly and uncover the gaps between intention and action.”

Atana will be demonstrating its groundbreaking solutions at the DevLearn 2025 Conference & Expo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas at Booth 622, on November 12-13, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Atana’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Amanda Hagman onsite. The company is also hosting informative learning and talent leader networking events in major cities throughout the U.S. For additional information and to book your meeting with Atana, please visit https://www.atana.com/devlearn-2025-atana.

About Atana

Atana is the workplace learning and development company that specializes in compliance, psychological safety, and management training solutions that foster respectful and inclusive organizational cultures. Trusted by more than 400 customers and 400,000+ users, Atana’s deep learning expertise and powerful analytics engine take learning and development from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. By integrating behavioral science with robust analytics, Atana enables organizations to see measurable, meaningful changes in worker mindsets and actions, and to confidently demonstrate the effectiveness of their workplace training initiatives. Atana is the proud recipient of numerous awards and recognition, including Brandon Hall Group’s Gold for Learning and Development, 2025 Globee Gold Award, 2025 HR Tech Award for Learning & Development, Nucleus Research Hot Companies to Watch, and HR Tech Awards Best in Class for Learning and Talent Development. For more information, please visit www.atana.com