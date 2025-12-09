Atana Announces AI Strategy: Driving Business Outcomes with “Belle” the Role-Based AI Assistant

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, the leading behavior-based learning and development solutions provider, today announced its roadmap for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its solutions. This strategic move further delivers the contextual, personalized intelligence that differentiates Atana by identifying organizational blind spots for executive leadership, while providing targeted insights, recommendations and coaching to transform organizational performance at all levels.

Core to Atana’s AI strategy is Belle, a charismatic and personable role-based AI learning assistant. Belle leverages Atana’s award-winning training content and behavioral assessments to capture workforce intelligence—attitudes, abilities, and support needs that are then mapped to an organization’s unique structure, giving leaders the visibility they need to act with precision across teams, roles, regions, and functions. Belle brings together all of this intelligence and helps executives and learning leadership identify organizational blind spots, provides deeper insights, and recommendations that help them address any areas for improvement throughout the business before organizations even realize they need them.

“Atana stands out in the learning vendor landscape for its innovation," observed Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “The addition of AI to their specialized combination of course and behavior data is designed to offer deeper insights for executive and learning leadership, a distinctive approach in the current market.”

"Atana's AI strategy is the natural progression in our mission to turn required training into high-impact measurable outcomes," said Jeff Carr, Atana’s President. "By infusing AI into our behavioral analytics, we are giving leaders and managers the personalized and adaptive ability to not just know where their gaps are, but to act with confidence and precision, closing those gaps and accelerating business performance."

Atana’s AI Vision

Atana’s AI Strategy is based on a unique combination of persuasive training, behavioral-science-backed measurement, contextual insights, and role-based coaching that will enable leaders to drive the behavioral conditions that improve their KPIs and advance their objectives. The strategy leverages Atana’s Organizational Insights dashboard to provide unmatched clarity into how recommendations are generated. This commitment to visibility ensures leaders can confidently act on Belle’s guidance, knowing it is grounded in real behavioral data, organizational context, and award-winning content.

The Belle AI strategic vision is to deliver personalized insights and support to the right person at the right moment. This integrated approach is rooted in science, context, and action, making Atana the best-suited partner for organizations striving to create real impact and sustain it.

The Belle AI strategy will provide several different AI assistants and coaches.

Belle Insights Assistant

For L&D leaders and executives, Atana’s first phase deliverable of Belle AI is the Belle Insights Assistant, which works in concert with Atana’s new Organizational Insights solution announced at DevLearn. Currently available on a limited basis to existing Atana Organizational Insights customers, the Belle Insights Assistant will be generally available in early 2026. It delivers AI-powered summaries and deeper analysis based on organizational insights for strategic decisions, presenting data by region, department, or team to highlight strengths and gaps. The platform shows training’s impact on business outcomes and business-critical KPIs beyond completion rates, while curated playbooks based on customer data provide targeted recommendations and contextual action plans based on unique business results.

Dr. Amanda Hagman, Atana’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “Organizations don’t invest in change for its own sake; they invest because they need to know their people are moving in the direction that protects and advances their goals. Atana empowers them to do that like no other organization can.”

She added, "Our behavioral models already connect attitudes, social support, and capabilities to desired workplace behaviors. With the introduction of both the Insights Assistant and our role-based Coaching Assistant, AI becomes a force multiplier, making behavioral intelligence easier to access, interpret and act on."

Role-Based Coaching Assistants

The next phase of Belle, due out in the first half of 2026, will provide tailored, role-based coaching assistants for leaders by regions, departments, and franchises. For regional, departmental and franchise leaders, Belle will provide segmented insights, so these leaders receive recommendations, playbooks and coaching for their specific organizations with decentralized access.

Roles such as direct managers and employees will also be available, to help identify emerging performance issues and address them effectively with targeted AI insights, recommendations and coaching.

Manager and learner coaches will help reinforce learning after they have completed courses and to provide on demand, course-based answers and recommendations when they need to apply them in real life situations.

About Atana

Atana is the Behavioral Intelligence engine that transforms mandatory compliance training into a strategic insight for business performance. Instead of measuring success by what didn’t happen, Atana converts near-universal participation into high-value data about employee behaviors, attitudes, and cultural risk. With a continuous System of Action, Atana surfaces organizational blind spots early and delivers precise, data-driven interventions tied directly to productivity, retention, and risk reduction. Data-driven business leaders in over 300 enterprises use Atana’s award-winning approach to move beyond checkbox compliance and tap into the intelligence hidden inside everyday training.