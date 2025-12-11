Atana Named 2025 Hot Vendor in Corporate Learning by Aragon Research

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, a leading provider of behavior-based learning and development (L&D) software solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Learning. The annual Aragon Hot Vendor report recognizes outstanding technology solution providers that are bringing innovation and impactful transformation to the corporate learning market.

Aragon Research selected Atana as a 2025 Hot Vendor for its advanced analytics engine, Organizational Insights. Integrating behavioral science and deep learning, Organizational Insights helps organizations move beyond traditional workplace training metrics and measure real behavioral change with deep insights, recommendations and playbooks based on behavioral science expertise. As enterprises look to unify content, AI-powered learning assistants, and data-driven insights, Atana stands out for its ability to link learning directly to high-impact business outcomes—including productivity, employee and customer retention, risk mitigation, and cultural health.

“Atana’s analytics-first approach and focus on organizational insights make it a compelling choice for enterprises seeking more than ‘check-the-box’ training,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “Their ability to measure real-time behavioral signals sets them apart in a rapidly evolving learning landscape."

“Atana is honored to be recognized by Aragon Research,” said Jeff Carr, President of Atana. “This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to helping organizations build more respectful, inclusive, and high-performing workplaces demonstrated by measurable learning and business impact.”

Atana’s expanded leadership team, including the appointment of industry veteran Jeff Carr as President, is accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy and supporting the launch of its recently announced Belle AI platform. The platform will introduce a suite of intelligent assistants designed for employees, managers, L&D teams, and organizational leaders. Its first AI Assistant—arriving December 2025—transforms learning interactions into actionable insights on skill adoption, readiness, and behavior.

A complimentary copy of the Aragon Research report is currently available for download here. Organizations wanting to connect training to tangible business KPIs and foster resilient, inclusive cultures are encouraged to evaluate Atana’s platform.

About Atana

Atana is the Behavioral Intelligence platform that transforms mandatory workplace compliance training into strategic insights for transforming business performance. Instead of measuring success by what didn’t happen, Atana converts near-universal participation into high-value data about employee behaviors, attitudes, and cultural risk. With a continuous System of Action, Atana surfaces organizational blind spots early and delivers precise, data-driven interventions tied directly to productivity, employee and customer retention, and risk reduction. Data-driven business leaders in more than 300 enterprises use Atana’s award-winning approach to move beyond checkbox compliance and tap into the intelligence hidden inside everyday training. Learn more at atana.com.