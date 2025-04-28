Auron Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting the Activity of AUTX-703 in Prostate Cancer at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease, today announced preclinical data in prostate cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

Using a series of experiments, Auron demonstrated activity with AUTX-703, its oral, potent and selective degrader targeting KAT2A/B in cell lines and patient derived organoid models (PDXO) of neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) and castrate resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). In NEPC cell lines and PDXO models treated for up to 21 days, AUTX-703 mediated potent KAT2A/KAT2B degradation, inhibited cell growth and induced cell state differentiation. AUTX-703 alone or in combination with enzalutamide was also found to induce cell differentiation in androgen receptor (AR) sensitive and AR resistant prostate cancer cell lines. These data support advancing AUTX-703 into clinical development for multiple sub-types of prostate cancer.

“These preclinical data show that AUTX-703 can effectively inhibit growth in multiple prostate cancer models, offering a novel approach to tackling these challenging cancers by targeting cell-state plasticity through KAT2A/B degradation,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “As we advance our first Phase 1 clinical trial in hematologic malignancies, these findings reinforce our confidence in AUTX-703’s potential to offer meaningful benefits to patients with multiple tumor types facing limited options.”

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a platform-powered, product-driven company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare cell states and identify novel drug targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection, ultimately accelerating the development of effective and durable therapies. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit aurontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

