Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires leading e-commerce domain "VVS-eksperten.dk" with effect from 1 Januar 2026

Albertslund, 28th April 2025

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires leading e-commerce domain “VVS-eksperten.dk” with effect from 1 January 2026



Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S has today entered into an agreement to acquire the domain VVS-eksperten.dk, one of Denmark’s leading online platforms for plumbing and heating products. The acquisition further strengthens AO’s position in the Danish online market and complements the company’s already strong digital platform.

VVS-eksperten.dk has established itself as a trusted destination for private consumers seeking a wide selection of plumbing and heating articles at competitive prices. The acquisition supports AO’s continued investment in digital growth and customer-centric online solutions. We look forward to continuing to service VVS-eksperten’s customers on a new VVS-eksperten.dk webshop platform. AO’s webshop platform also includes other domains like BilligVVS.dk, Greenline.dk and Lampeguru.dk.

The agreement does not include the company VVS-eksperten A/S nor its 27 physical stores. VVS-eksperten A/S will change its name after the transaction.

Ownership of the domain will be transferred to AO on 1 January 2026.

CEO Niels A. Johansen comments:

“With the acquisition of VVS-eksperten.dk, we take an important step in expanding our digital presence. The domain has a strong brand and customer base, which will complement our existing e-commerce activities. This move aligns with our strategy to strengthen our position as the leading online provider within DIY home improvement in Denmark.”

CEO Allan Elgaard comments:

“I’m glad that VVS-eksperten.dk will continue to live as a brand and webshop after we close our 27 stores. AO has proven through their other webshops that they provide excellent customer service, and VVS-eksperten’s customers will benefit from that.”

Kind regards,



BRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S



Niels A. Johansen

CEO

