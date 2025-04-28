ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-Apr-25 -* - - 22-Apr-25 22,000 €556.64 €12,246,071 23-Apr-25 21,217 €579.49 €12,295,124 24-Apr-25 21,111 €582.38 €12,294,586 25-Apr-25 20,961 €586.57 €12,295,046

*Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



