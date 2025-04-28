ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Apr-25
|-*
|-
|-
|22-Apr-25
|22,000
|€556.64
|€12,246,071
|23-Apr-25
|21,217
|€579.49
|€12,295,124
|24-Apr-25
|21,111
|€582.38
|€12,294,586
|25-Apr-25
|20,961
|€586.57
|€12,295,046
*Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
