MADD Canada Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Awards Recognize Alberta Police Officers for Keeping Impaired Drivers off the Roads

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a ceremony in Edmonton, MADD Canada will present Cpl. Cumming’s Watch awards to 68 Alberta police officers for going above and beyond in removing impaired drivers from the province’s roads.

Established in 2015, Cpl. Cumming’s Watch is a collaborative initiative between MADD Canada, Alberta RCMP, and Alberta Transportation, Office of Traffic Safety. The award program honours Cpl. Graeme Cumming, a member of the RCMP who was killed on duty by an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Lethbridge, Alberta, on August 12, 1998.

Media are invited to attend the Awards ceremony. Interviews with special guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11 a.m MT Location: Royal Hotel West Edmonton, 10010 178 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 1T3 Guests: MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan

MADD Canada Victim Services Manager - Western Region, Gillian Phillips

Lynda McCullough, mother of Jennifer McCullough who was killed by an impaired driver in 2003

Nominations for Cpl. Cumming’s Watch are open to every police agency in Alberta. Officers who have charged between 15 and 24 impaired drivers during a calendar year will receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin. Those who have charged 25 or more impaired drivers receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin. This year, 27 police officers will receive Gold Coin Challenge awards and 41 will receive Silver Coin Challenge awards.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240

or ankongmeneck@madd.ca