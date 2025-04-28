28 April 2025

Announcement no. 382

Change to the Board of Directors

Jean Marcel Dühring has for personal reasons chosen to step down from the Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S.

Consideration of any replacement will take place in connection with the Annual General Assembly on 21 October 2025.

Ulrich Beck, Chairman of the Board of Directors, would like to take this opportunity to thank Jean for his contribution in the board.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

Attachment