AI Lifecycle Automation Leader ModelOp Strengthens Its Commitment to Trustworthy and Ethical AI in Healthcare by Joining the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

As a member of CHAI, ModelOp joins a diverse network of industry leaders, healthcare providers, academic institutions, and technology organizations working together to establish best practices and frameworks that ensure the safe and equitable deployment of health AI systems.

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today its official membership in the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) , a private sector coalition committed to developing industry best practices and frameworks to address the urgent need for independent validation for quality assurance, representation, and ethical practices for health AI. CHAI aims to address the critical need for independent validation and oversight of AI technologies that impact patient care, clinical outcomes, and health equity.



“AI is rapidly transforming healthcare, and with that transformation comes a heightened responsibility to ensure models are transparent, trustworthy, and aligned with ethical standards,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “Joining CHAI reflects ModelOp’s deep commitment to enabling both innovation and robust governance for health AI, ensuring that AI initiatives are not only effective but also fair, explainable, and safe.”



ModelOp’s expertise in operationalizing and governing AI models at scale will support CHAI’s mission to create interoperable frameworks for evaluating AI performance, bias mitigation, and regulatory compliance. With its enterprise-grade model operations platform, ModelOp helps healthcare organizations manage the entire AI model lifecycle - from use case intake, risk tiering, and compliance reviews, to model implementation, recurring validations, monitoring, decommissioning, and audit reporting - while ensuring alignment with industry regulations and ethical guidelines.

“I am thrilled to welcome ModelOp to our growing community of organizations committed to ensure responsible health AI for all of us,” said Brian Anderson, CHAI’s CEO. “We are driven by the expertise and diverse perspectives of our members together with the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI, on a foundation of trust and safety.”

As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts across the community of health systems, patient advocates, researchers, professional associations, start-ups and established technology providers, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

CHAI was started by clinicians. Its mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted and safe. The CHAI membership is diverse, open and rapidly expanding. Today it includes over 2500 organizations including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here .



Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more about ModelOp.

About CHAI

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.



About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from GenAI and ML to regression models - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daed40bd-0503-446a-9b72-bda2edc3ed16