ModelOp Selected for Invitation-Only AWS Global Startup Program, Expands Native AWS Integrations to Streamline Enterprise AI Governance

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, today announced its acceptance into the AWS Global Startup Program , an invitation-only initiative for high-growth companies building innovative solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership expands ModelOp’s native integrations across the AWS ecosystem, enabling enterprises to operationalize and govern AI systems with greater speed, consistency, and control.



“AI development has never been faster and AI governance has never been more critical,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “By deepening our integrations with AWS, we’re enabling enterprises to eliminate friction, unify oversight, and accelerate responsible AI adoption—without forcing teams to change the tools and platforms they already rely on.”





Enterprises increasingly face a gap between rapid AI innovation and the ability to deploy models under proper governance. ModelOp’s expanded AWS interoperability addresses this challenge with deeper native integrations that unify development, deployment, and governance workflows.



Key new capabilities include:

Direct Amazon SageMaker integration for seamless transitions from model development to enterprise-wide governance and monitoring

Alignment with Amazon EKS to support containerized microservices, automated scaling, and reliable orchestration

Native connectivity with Amazon Redshift, Amazon DocumentDB, and Amazon S3 to maintain a single, auditable system of record for all models, versions, and decisions



These integrations are especially valuable for financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries requiring continuous oversight, traceability, and compliance across the entire model lifecycle. ModelOp also is developing direct integration with Amazon Bedrock, enabling enterprises to create a governed pathway from GenAI experimentation—including fine-tuning and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)—to fully compliant production operations. This integration is planned for release in 2026.



“ModelOp’s inclusion in the AWS Global Startup Program provides external verification of the company’s enterprise readiness and long-term viability, helping CIOs and procurement leaders mitigate risk when selecting an AI governance platform,” said Jim Olsen, Chief Technology Officer at ModelOp. “It also accelerates joint go-to-market initiatives with AWS teams, and soon, ModelOp Center will be listed as a transactable offering in the AWS Marketplace. This will allow enterprises to purchase ModelOp through existing AWS agreements, simplify procurement processes, and use committed AWS spend,” concluded Olsen.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognize ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



