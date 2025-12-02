ModelOp Announces MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Director of AI Lifecycle Management, Shawn Stapleton, as Featured Guest for December 10 Good Decisions Webinar

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the industry leader in AI Governance and AI Lifecycle Management for large enterprises, today announced that Shawn Stapleton , Director of AI Lifecycle Management at MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be the featured guest for the next session of the company’s Good Decisions Webinar Series.

The free 30-minute webinar, titled “Meaningful Human-in-the-Loop: How Humans and AI Interface Best in Healthcare,” will take place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET and will be hosted by Jay Combs, VP of Marketing at ModelOp.



To register for the webinar visit https://modelop.ai/HITL .



This webinar will provide healthcare, AI governance, and operations leaders with a structured, practical exploration of what “human-in-the-loop” (HITL) truly requires in high-risk environments such as medical imaging, decision support, and clinical systems. Stapleton will discuss why “capable” and “meaningful” HITL has become a critical topic in the era of autonomous and generative AI.



Key themes include:

AI quality and autonomy improving faster than traditional safety models

AI driving high-stakes decisions that affect patient outcomes

Humans and AI both having reliability challenges—fatigue, bias, hallucinations, over-reliance, and variability

What AI skills and training humans should have, what governance and management capabilities AI needs to have, and how both should overlap

He will also outline why organizations must move toward clear definitions of meaningful human participation, including risk-tiered responsibilities, skills development, and transparent governance. During the session, Stapleton will address the real-world expectations of both AI systems and human reviewers:

Expectations of AI in clinical environments such as transparency, consistent reliability, fairness, and evidence-based monitoring

Expectations of humans including contextual reasoning, intervention readiness, documentation, and maintaining clinical skill (avoiding de-skilling)

The “Reality Check”—trust is fragile, and one incorrect AI output can lead to abandonment of a tool



Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn how ModelOp helps organizations operationalize and govern all AI systems—including Agentic AI.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognize ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff2715b-2689-4c88-beff-2281715665f5