Aktsiaselts Infortar 2024 audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar approved the audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Major events

Maritime transport

In the summer, Infortar invested €110 million in acquiring Tallink Grupp (Tallink) shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68.5%.

The total number of passengers in 2024 reached 5.6 million. As of the end of the financial year, Tallink operated 14 vessels. Three vessels were chartered out during the year. The number of transported cargo units exceeded 303,000, and passenger vehicles transported totalled 777,000.

Energy

Infortar’s subsidiary, Elenger Grupp (Elenger), signed a €120 million agreement with the German energy conglomerate EWE AG to acquire EWE Group’s business operations in Poland. The transaction included natural gas assets, a distribution network in Western Poland, and all energy sales segments.

In 2024, Elenger sold a total of 18.4 TWh of energy (15.9 TWh in 2023). Sales in Estonia accounted for 16% of the total energy sales in 2024. The company's market share in gas sales across the Finland-Baltic gas market for the year was 24.3%.

Real estate

Infortar’s real estate portfolio has expanded from 100,000 to 141,000 square meters over the past year. At the end of last year, the Rimi logistics centre in Saue received its occupancy permit. This summer, a new bridge in Pärnu will be completed, followed by the opening of Lasnamäe’s second DEPO store in Estonia next year. In early 2028, the Kangru-Saku section of the Rail Baltica main route will also be completed.

Key figures of financial year

Key figures 12 months 2024 12 months 2023 Sales revenue. m€ 1 371.775 1 084.626 Gross profit. m€ 128.628 149.473 EBITDA. m€ 145.275 143.283 EBITDA margin (%) 10.6% 13.2% Operating profit. EBIT. m€ 77.024 123.628 Total profit(-loss). m€1,2 193.670 293.830 EPS (euros)2 9.36 14.62 Total equity m€ 1 166.221 820.210 Total liabilities m€3 1 223.287 441.160 Net debt m€4 1 055.708 354.045 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)5 3.0x 1.7x

1.The 2024 financial year total profit includes a one-off revaluation of €94 million, mainly arising from the acquisition of Tallink. The 2023 financial year profit includes a one-off revaluation of €159 million, mainly arising from the acquisition of Gaso.

2. In the Q4 and 12-month annual results reported on 25 February 2025, the consolidated total profit for the financial year was €173.351 million, and earnings per share (EPS) amounted to €8.46. Adjustments have been made in the audited figures, mainly related to the purchase price allocation of Tallink Grupp, resulting in an increase of €20.319 million in the total profit for the annual year and an increase of earnings per share (EPS) by 0.9 euros.

3–4. The significant increase in liabilities and net debt is due to the consolidation of Tallink’s loans into Infortar’s financial statements in 2024.

5. Infortar Group’s investment loans / EBITDA ratio. For 2024 Tallink’s 12-month EBITDA (€265.447 million) has been used for comparability purposes

Revenue

2024. financial year, the group´s consolidated sales revenue increased by €287.149 million reaching €1 371.775 million (compared to €1 084.626 million in 2023). A significant impact was made by the consolidation of Tallink Grupp’s results into Infortar’s consolidated financial statements starting from August 1, 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

Maritime transport Segment: The EBITDA for the maritime transport segment in 2024 financial year was €175.181 million (compared to €214.528 million in the 2023 financial year). In segment reporting 100% Tallink results are presented.

Tallink´s financial results were affected by difficult economic environment across all our home markets, and the lowest consumer confidence levels in a decade.

Energy Segment: The EBITDA for the energy segment of the 2024 financial year was €77.235 million (compared to €135.999 million in 2023). Warmer winter led to a decrease in sales volumes, which in turn impacted profitability in the fourth quarter.

Real Estate Segment: The profitability assessment considers the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. The EBITDA for the real estate segment of the 2024 financial year was €13.567 million (compared to €12.39 million in 2023). Three new buildings at Liivalaia 9, Tähesaju 9, and Tähesaju 11 were included in the accounting for the 2023 financial year.

Total Profit

The consolidated total profit for the 2024 financial year was €193.67 million (compared to €293.83 million in the 2023 financial year). One-off significant impacts included the effects related to the acquisition of Tallink in 2024 and Latvian gas distribution company Gaso in 2023. The consolidated operating profit for the 2024 financial year was €77.024 million (compared to €123.628 million in 2023).

Investments

Infortar entered the agricultural sector by acquiring one of Estonia’s largest dairy farms in Halinga and began constructing a biomethane plant next to the farm for local biomethane production. Infortar invested €110 million in purchasing Tallink shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68,5%.

Infortar subsidiary Elenger signed a €120 million agreement with the German energy group EWE AG to acquire EWE Group’s entire Polish business. The transaction includes the natural gas distribution network in Western Poland as well as all energy sales operations.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities amounted to €1 223.287 million in 2024 financial year (compared to €441.16 million in 2023 financial year). Significant increase in the 2024 financial year is primarily due to the line-by-line consolidation of Tallink Grupp, which resulted in the full inclusion of Tallink’s liabilities among the group’s obligations.

Proportionally to the growth in assets, Infortar’s net debt increased by €701.663 million, reaching €1 055.708 million (compared to €354,045 million in 2023 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. Infortar Group’s management proposes to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2024 financial year results.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR) 12 months 2024 12 months 2023 Revenue 1 371 775 1 084 626 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -1 243 034 -934 811 Write-down of receivables -113 -342 Gross profit 128 628 149 473 Marketing expenses -21 086 -1 620 General administrative expenses -50 438 -22 085 Profit (loss) from biological assets -139 0 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property -949 -4 074 Profit (loss) from changes in the fair value of fixed assets -8 691 Unsettled gain/loss on derivative financial instruments 26 672 1 969 Other operating revenue 4 682 2 523 Other operating expenses -1 655 -2 558 Operating profit 77 024 123 628 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 22 974 39 639 Financial income and expenses 13 392 0 Other financial investments -50 -4 Interest expense -38 274 -22 573 Interest income 4 979 2 765 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates 100 -173 Gain from bargain purchase 93 659 159 158 Total financial income and expenses 73 806 139 173 Profit before tax 173 804 302 440 Corporate income tax 19 866 -8 610 Profit for the financial year 193 670 293 830 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 191 253 293 778 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 2 417 52 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations -141 -44 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Revaluation of risk hedging instruments -45 792 -58 189 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 53 -42 Total of other comprehensive income -45 880 -58 275 Total income 147 790 235 555 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 145 514 235 503 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest 2 417 52 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) 9,36 14,62 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 9,12 14,15

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR) 31.12.24 31.12.23 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 167 579 87 115 Short-term derivatives 8 333 28 728 Settled derivative receivables 676 5 958 Other prepayments and receivables 155 351 162 575 Prepaid taxes 3 831 925 Trade and other receivables 38 517 20 185 Prepayments for inventories 2 498 3 493 Inventories 215 914 146 884 Biological assets 941 0 Total current assets 593 640 455 863 Non-current assets Investments to associates 16 603 346 014 Long-term derivative instruments 3 214 1 125 Long-term loans and other receivables 35 163 9 072 Investment property 67 931 176 024 Property, plant and equipment 1 909 458 446 748 Intangible assets 38 874 14 366 Right-of-use assets 47 598 11 300 Biological assets 2 753 0 Total non-current assets 2 121 594 1 004 649 TOTAL ASSETS 2 715 234 1 460 512 (in thousands of EUR) 31.12.24 31.12.23 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 497 162 184 259 Rental liabilities 9 020 1 766 Payables to suppliers 87 941 74 751 Tax obligations 49 354 32 822 Buyers' advances 31 126 3 099 Settled derivatives 8 728 1 463 Other current liabilities 63 431 10 851 Short term derivatives 27 704 3 659 Total current liabilities 774 466 312 670 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 9 946 8 399 Deferred taxes 2 816 33 233 Other long-term liabilities 43 209 30 679 Long-term derivatives 1 471 186 Loan-liabilities 676 670 246 410 Rental liabilities 40 435 8 725 Total non-current liabilities 774 547 327 632 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 549 013 640 302 (in thousands of EUR) 31.12.24 31.12.23 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 105 Own shares -72 -95 Share premium 32 484 29 344 Reserve capital 212 205 Option reserve 6 223 3 864 Hedging reserve* -21 674 24 118 Unrealised exchange rate differences 45 -39 Post-employment benefit obligation reserve -185 -44 Retained earnings from previous periods 890 167 759 918 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 909 317 819 376 Minority interests 256 904 834 Total equity 1 166 221 820 210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 715 234 1 460 512

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 12 months

2024 12 months

2023 Profit for the financial year 193 670 293 830 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 68 251 19 655 Change in the fair value of the investment property -22 974 -39 639 Change in the value of derivatives -1 483 54 122 Other financial income/expenses -112 030 -161 965 Calculated interest expenses 38 274 22 573 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -955 -91 Income from grants recognised as revenue -643 784 Corporate income tax expense -19 866 8 610 Income tax paid -10 551 -267 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 52 023 54 540 Change in inventories -12 831 -61 914 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities -81 275 -406 Change in biological assets -322 0 Total cash flows from operating activities 89 288 189 832 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of associates 0 -10 314 Purchases of subsidiaries -111 684 -103 414 Received dividends 20 862 0 Given loans 1 918 6 652 Interest gain 4 953 2 691 Purchases Investment property -10 352 -18 304 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -27 835 -18 143 Proceeds from sale of property 1 561 -252 Total cash flows used in investing activities -120 577 -141 084 Cash flows used in financing activities 12 months

2024 12 months

2023 Proceeds from targeted financing 225 0 Changes in overdraft 12 863 14 348 Proceeds from borrowings 358 731 287 606 Repayments of borrowings -151 790 -312 846 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -11 300 -2 233 Interest paid -39 153 -22 224 Dividends paid -60 997 -15 750 Gain from share emission 3 174 29 464 Total cash flows used in financing activities 111 753 -21 635 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 80 464 27 113 Cash at the beginning of the year 87 115 60 002 Cash at the end of the period 167 579 87 115 Net (decrease)/increase in cash 80 464 27 113

The 2024 Annual Report of Aktsiaselts Infortar is attached to this notice and will be made available on the website Reports | Infortar.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments