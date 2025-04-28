Aktsiaselts Infortar 2024 audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar approved the audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Major events

Maritime transport

In the summer, Infortar invested €110 million in acquiring Tallink Grupp (Tallink) shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68.5%.

The total number of passengers in 2024 reached 5.6 million. As of the end of the financial year, Tallink operated 14 vessels. Three vessels were chartered out during the year. The number of transported cargo units exceeded 303,000, and passenger vehicles transported totalled 777,000.

Energy

Infortar’s subsidiary, Elenger Grupp (Elenger), signed a €120 million agreement with the German energy conglomerate EWE AG to acquire EWE Group’s business operations in Poland. The transaction included natural gas assets, a distribution network in Western Poland, and all energy sales segments.

In 2024, Elenger sold a total of 18.4 TWh of energy (15.9 TWh in 2023). Sales in Estonia accounted for 16% of the total energy sales in 2024. The company's market share in gas sales across the Finland-Baltic gas market for the year was 24.3%.

Real estate

Infortar’s real estate portfolio has expanded from 100,000 to 141,000 square meters over the past year. At the end of last year, the Rimi logistics centre in Saue received its occupancy permit. This summer, a new bridge in Pärnu will be completed, followed by the opening of Lasnamäe’s second DEPO store in Estonia next year. In early 2028, the Kangru-Saku section of the Rail Baltica main route will also be completed.

Key figures of financial year

Key figures12 months 202412 months 2023
Sales revenue. m€1 371.7751 084.626
Gross profit. m€128.628149.473
EBITDA. m€145.275143.283
EBITDA margin (%)10.6%13.2%
Operating profit. EBIT. m€77.024123.628
Total profit(-loss). m€1,2193.670293.830
EPS (euros)29.3614.62
Total equity m€1 166.221820.210
Total liabilities m€31 223.287441.160
Net debt m€41 055.708354.045
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)53.0x1.7x

1.The 2024 financial year total profit includes a one-off revaluation of €94 million, mainly arising from the acquisition of Tallink. The 2023 financial year profit includes a one-off revaluation of €159 million, mainly arising from the acquisition of Gaso.

2. In the Q4 and 12-month annual results reported on 25 February 2025, the consolidated total profit for the financial year was €173.351 million, and earnings per share (EPS) amounted to €8.46. Adjustments have been made in the audited figures, mainly related to the purchase price allocation of Tallink Grupp, resulting in an increase of €20.319 million in the total profit for the annual year and an increase of earnings per share (EPS) by 0.9 euros.

3–4. The significant increase in liabilities and net debt is due to the consolidation of Tallink’s loans into Infortar’s financial statements in 2024.

5. Infortar Group’s investment loans / EBITDA ratio. For 2024 Tallink’s 12-month EBITDA (€265.447 million) has been used for comparability purposes

Revenue

2024. financial year, the group´s consolidated sales revenue increased by €287.149 million reaching €1 371.775 million (compared to €1 084.626 million in 2023). A significant impact was made by the consolidation of Tallink Grupp’s results into Infortar’s consolidated financial statements starting from August 1, 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

Maritime transport Segment: The EBITDA for the maritime transport segment in 2024 financial year was €175.181 million (compared to €214.528 million in the 2023 financial year). In segment reporting 100% Tallink results are presented.

Tallink´s financial results were affected by difficult economic environment across all our home markets, and the lowest consumer confidence levels in a decade.

Energy Segment: The EBITDA for the energy segment of the 2024 financial year was €77.235 million (compared to €135.999 million in 2023). Warmer winter led to a decrease in sales volumes, which in turn impacted profitability in the fourth quarter.

Real Estate Segment: The profitability assessment considers the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. The EBITDA for the real estate segment of the 2024 financial year was €13.567 million (compared to €12.39 million in 2023). Three new buildings at Liivalaia 9, Tähesaju 9, and Tähesaju 11 were included in the accounting for the 2023 financial year.

Total Profit

The consolidated total profit for the 2024 financial year was €193.67 million (compared to €293.83 million in the 2023 financial year). One-off significant impacts included the effects related to the acquisition of Tallink in 2024 and Latvian gas distribution company Gaso in 2023. The consolidated operating profit for the 2024 financial year was €77.024 million (compared to €123.628 million in 2023).

Investments

Infortar entered the agricultural sector by acquiring one of Estonia’s largest dairy farms in Halinga and began constructing a biomethane plant next to the farm for local biomethane production. Infortar invested €110 million in purchasing Tallink shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68,5%.

Infortar subsidiary Elenger signed a €120 million agreement with the German energy group EWE AG to acquire EWE Group’s entire Polish business. The transaction includes the natural gas distribution network in Western Poland as well as all energy sales operations.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities amounted to €1 223.287 million in 2024 financial year (compared to €441.16 million in 2023 financial year). Significant increase in the 2024 financial year is primarily due to the line-by-line consolidation of Tallink Grupp, which resulted in the full inclusion of Tallink’s liabilities among the group’s obligations.

Proportionally to the growth in assets, Infortar’s net debt increased by €701.663 million, reaching €1 055.708 million (compared to €354,045 million in 2023 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. Infortar Group’s management proposes to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2024 financial year results.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR)12 months 202412 months 2023
Revenue1 371 7751 084 626
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-1 243 034-934 811
Write-down of receivables-113-342
Gross profit128 628149 473
Marketing expenses-21 086-1 620
General administrative expenses-50 438-22 085
Profit (loss) from biological assets-1390
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property-949-4 074
Profit (loss) from changes in the fair value of fixed assets-8 691 
Unsettled gain/loss on derivative financial instruments26 6721 969
Other operating revenue4 6822 523
Other operating expenses-1 655-2 558
Operating profit77 024123 628
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method22 97439 639
Financial income and expenses13 3920
Other financial investments-50-4
Interest expense-38 274-22 573
Interest income4 9792 765
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates100-173
Gain from bargain purchase93 659159 158
Total financial income and expenses73 806139 173
Profit before tax173 804302 440
Corporate income tax19 866-8 610
Profit for the financial year193 670293 830
including:  
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company191 253293 778
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest2 41752
Other comprehensive income  
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss  
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations-141-44
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:  
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments-45 792-58 189
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries53-42
Total of other comprehensive income-45 880-58 275
Total income147 790235 555
including:  
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company145 514235 503
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest2 41752
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)9,3614,62
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)9,1214,15

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents167 57987 115
Short-term derivatives8 33328 728
Settled derivative receivables6765 958
Other prepayments and receivables155 351162 575
Prepaid taxes3 831925
Trade and other receivables38 51720 185
Prepayments for inventories2 4983 493
Inventories215 914146 884
Biological assets9410
Total current assets593 640455 863
Non-current assets  
Investments to associates16 603346 014
Long-term derivative instruments3 2141 125
Long-term loans and other receivables35 1639 072
Investment property67 931176 024
Property, plant and equipment1 909 458446 748
Intangible assets38 87414 366
Right-of-use assets47 59811 300
Biological assets2 7530
Total non-current assets2 121 5941 004 649
TOTAL ASSETS2 715 2341 460 512
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities497 162184 259
Rental liabilities9 0201 766
Payables to suppliers87 94174 751
Tax obligations49 35432 822
Buyers' advances31 1263 099
Settled derivatives8 7281 463
Other current liabilities63 43110 851
Short term derivatives27 7043 659
Total current liabilities774 466312 670
Non-current liabilities  
Long-term provisions9 9468 399
Deferred taxes2 81633 233
Other long-term liabilities43 20930 679
Long-term derivatives1 471186
Loan-liabilities676 670246 410
Rental liabilities40 4358 725
Total non-current liabilities774 547327 632
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 549 013640 302
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 105
Own shares-72-95
Share premium32 48429 344
Reserve capital212205
Option reserve6 2233 864
Hedging reserve*-21 67424 118
Unrealised exchange rate differences45-39
Post-employment benefit obligation reserve-185-44
Retained earnings from previous periods890 167759 918
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent909 317819 376
Minority interests256 904834
Total equity1 166 221820 210
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 715 2341 460 512

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities  
(in thousands of EUR)12 months
2024		12 months
2023
Profit for the financial year193 670293 830
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets68 25119 655
Change in the fair value of the investment property-22 974-39 639
Change in the value of derivatives-1 48354 122
Other financial income/expenses-112 030-161 965
Calculated interest expenses38 27422 573
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-955-91
Income from grants recognised as revenue-643784
Corporate income tax expense-19 8668 610
Income tax paid-10 551-267
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities52 02354 540
Change in inventories-12 831-61 914
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities-81 275-406
Change in biological assets-3220
Total cash flows from operating activities89 288189 832
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Purchases of associates0-10 314
Purchases of subsidiaries-111 684-103 414
Received dividends20 8620
Given loans1 9186 652
Interest gain4 9532 691
Purchases Investment property-10 352-18 304
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-27 835-18 143
Proceeds from sale of property1 561-252
Total cash flows used in investing activities-120 577-141 084
   
Cash flows used in financing activities12 months
2024		12 months
2023
Proceeds from targeted financing2250
Changes in overdraft12 86314 348
Proceeds from borrowings358 731287 606
Repayments of borrowings-151 790-312 846
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-11 300-2 233
Interest paid-39 153-22 224
Dividends paid-60 997-15 750
Gain from share emission3 17429 464
Total cash flows used in financing activities111 753-21 635
   
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW80 46427 113
Cash at the beginning of the year87 11560 002
Cash at the end of the period167 57987 115
Net (decrease)/increase in cash80 46427 113

The 2024 Annual Report of Aktsiaselts Infortar is attached to this notice and will be made available on the website Reports | Infortar.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments


