Aktsiaselts Infortar Reporting Calendar 2026

During 2026, Aktsiaselts Infortar plans to disclose its financial results according to the following schedule:

25 February Unaudited 12-months interim report 4 May Unaudited 3-months interim report 3 August Unaudited 6-months interim report 2 November Unaudited 9-months interim report





After their release through the stock exchange information system all announcements are available on the Infortar website www.infortar.ee/en.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.



