Change in the Management Board of subsidiary

Aktsiaselts Infortar’s subsidiary AS Tallink Grupp (Tallink Grupp) published today at 16:00 an announcement regarding changes to the Management Board. The full text of the announcement is provided below and is also available at the following link.

Tallink Grupp has elected Peep Jalakas as the new Chairman of the Management Board. The term of office of Mr. Jalakas will commence on 6 April 2026 and will last for three years. In addition, the Supervisory Board has resolved to recall Margus Schults from the Management Board with effect from 27 February 2026. He will continue in his role as Managing Director of Tallink Silja Oy.

Peep Jalakas joined SEB Bank in 2006 and has held several senior management positions since 2010, including serving as Head of Corporate Banking and Head of Credit. Since 2023, he has been a Member of the Management Board of SEB Bank and Head of Corporate Banking.

Peep Jalakas and persons closely associated with him do not hold any shares in the Tallink Grupp.

“Tallink Grupp is a strong and sustainable international company with a solid market position and long-standing experience that provide a firm foundation for further development. Today’s decision of the Supervisory Board to appoint Peep Jalakas as the new Chairman of the Management Board confirms our clear ambition to continue the company’s strategic growth, strengthen our competitiveness in a changing economic environment, and create long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Enn Pant, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp.

The current Chairman of the Management Board, Paavo Nõgene, will continue as a member of the Management Board of the Group until the expiry of his term of office on 23 May 2026.

As of 6 April 2026, the Management Board of the Tallink Grupp will comprise: Peep Jalakas (Chairman of the Management Board), Harri Hanschmidt, Elise Nassar, Piret Mürk-Dubout and Paavo Nõgene (until 23 May 2026).





Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

