Pretzelmaker® Adds New Location in Oklahoma

The Innovator of Pretzel Bites Brings Flavor to Ardmore with Latest Opening

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the creator of Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc., has announced a new opening in Ardmore, OK. Situated in a Valero convenience store, the location features made-from-scratch Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed Lemonade, available both regular and frozen, to satisfy locals’ snack and drink cravings.

“Pretzelmaker’s flexible store format continues to fuel our non-traditional growth,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our new Ardmore location opens the door to future expansion in convenience stores. While this location is a traditional unit with a full menu, it will provide us with great insight to further grow the brand through this channel, which we see great potential with as a result of our convenient, on-the-go offerings.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Ardmore Pretzelmaker is located at 1203 G St NW, Ardmore, OK 73401 and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has nearly 200 locations worldwide and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

