BeyondTrust Names Industry Veteran Sean Malone as Chief Information Security Officer

Experienced security leader joins BeyondTrust to drive innovation and strengthen identity security leadership

Sean Malone brings deep expertise in offensive security, cyber risk, and threat management to CISO role

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced Sean Malone as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With 15+ years of experience and proven leadership in the cybersecurity industry, Malone will oversee BeyondTrust’s global security strategy, including security for products and services, threat management, cyber risk and compliance, and security operations.

With a career spanning offensive security, cyber risk quantification, and executive leadership, Sean Malone brings a unique blend of hands-on technical expertise and strategic vision to the CISO role. At Demandbase, as CISO, he led global security operations, influenced R&D strategy, and regularly advised executive leadership on risk governance. His experience at Amazon Prime Video strengthened enterprise cyber defense at scale, while his leadership at VisibleRisk and BitSight honed his ability to quantify and communicate cyber risk. As a U.S. patent holder for “Systems and Methods for Assessment of Cyber Resilience,” Sean has consistently driven security innovation, making him exceptionally well-equipped to lead BeyondTrust’s security strategy.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sean to the BeyondTrust security team,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. “As we continue to grow the company and advance our mission of helping customers solve their real-world security problems, Sean’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring BeyondTrust sets the standard for security excellence.”

“I spent the first decade of my career on the offensive side, acting as a simulated adversary in red team engagements to challenge large companies facing constant threats,” said Sean Malone, CISO at BeyondTrust. “Having seen firsthand that nearly every successful cyberattack exploits an unnecessary path to privilege, I’m excited to lead security at BeyondTrust. Security is not just central to BeyondTrust’s mission—BeyondTrust is essential to the broader security mission for the industry as a whole.”

In related news, Sean was recently announced as a winner of the 2025 Pacific Northwest ORBIE awards, a premier technology executive recognition program honoring CISOs who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership and the business value created through technology innovation.

For more information about BeyondTrust’s leadership team, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/company/overview/leadership-team

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/590be93f-afdd-477c-9b14-4942e60291f5