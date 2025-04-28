Baylor Genetics Joins Child Neurology Society as Official Genetic Testing Partner

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced their collaboration with the Child Neurology Society (CNS) as an official 2025-2026 genetic testing partner. For patients and families facing neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD), epilepsy, and other neurological concerns, comprehensive genetic testing is an important step to ending the diagnostic odyssey.

Many childhood-onset disorders lead providers to select comprehensive genetic testing like whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole genome sequencing (WGS). Indications for WES or WGS testing include autism spectrum disorders, developmental delay, intellectual disability, seizures and movement disorders. Baylor Genetics’ flagship rapid WGS and WES tests are among the fastest and most accurate precision diagnostic tools available, with written reports starting at five days from receipt of patient samples and high diagnostic yield of up to 40-60 percent.

“Partnering with CNS underscores our commitment to helping children and families who are desperately seeking insights and answers to end their diagnostic odyssey,” said Christine Eng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. “As an official genetic testing partner for CNS, we are able to provide our comprehensive WES and WGS tests, Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panel, and other diagnostic tests to an extensive network of clinicians, patients and families, helping to deliver more answers and improve outcomes.”

Baylor Genetics’ Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panel is designed for patients affected by a suspected or clinically diagnosed neurodevelopmental disorder, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, and/or developmental delay. The panel analyzes 236 genes associated with these conditions, enabling robust detection of single nucleotide variants, insertions or deletions, and copy number variants at exceptional read depths.

“We are delighted to welcome Baylor Genetics as a partner. Their expertise in WES, WGS, and neurodevelopmental diagnostics will be essential in delivering critical insights to patients and families who need them most,” said Monique Terrell, Executive Director and CEO of the Child Neurology Society. “As a CNS partner, we look forward to Baylor Genetics’ meaningful contributions at our Annual Meeting and other events as we collaborate to advance the care of children with neurological and developmental disorders through education, advocacy, and support for clinicians and researchers in child neurology.”

Baylor Genetics’ partnership with the Child Neurology Society is part of a broader commitment to improving access to genetic testing across the U.S. The company is the core genetic sequencing partner for the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Disease Network, with more than 2,740 patient participants evaluated using WGS, WES, and other sequencing tests. Baylor Genetics also partners with the Texome Project and Project GIVE to increase access and reduce socioeconomic disparities in genetic testing.

About Baylor Genetics

As a pioneer of precision medicine for more than 45 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Through a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries. Learn more about what’s next.