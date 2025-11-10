Baylor Genetics Launches Pharmacogenomic and Germline Genetic Testing for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced it was awarded a multi-year national contract from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and germline genetic testing services, which includes hereditary cancer testing to veterans across the VA healthcare system.

“Baylor Genetics is deeply honored to support the VA in expanding nationwide access to advanced precision diagnostics for veterans,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO of Baylor Genetics. “This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering answers that can inform personalized care. By providing high-quality genetic insights, we aim to empower VA providers with the tools they need to improve treatment outcomes and ensure that those who have served our country receive the best possible care.”

PGx testing works by analyzing a person’s genes to understand how they may respond to certain medications, such as antidepressants. When identifying variations in genes that influence drug metabolism and effectiveness, PGx testing can empower healthcare providers to tailor treatments, which can help reduce side effects, shorten the time to relief, and improve overall outcomes for patients that deal with mental health conditions.

Hereditary cancer testing can help identify risk and inform active surveillance. These insights can help support treatment decisions, guide surveillance for additional cancers, and potentially identify at-risk family members.

Both PGx and germline cancer testing are available to all veterans.

*The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not approve or endorse any statements, claims, or language included in this press release. The content herein is solely the responsibility of Baylor Genetics and does not reflect the views or opinions of the VA.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

