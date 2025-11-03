Baylor Genetics Applauds Medi-Cal's Decision to Cover Whole Genome Sequencing

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced its support for Medi-Cal's (California’s Medicaid) decision to begin covering whole genome sequencing (WGS) as of November 1, 2025. This landmark coverage expands access to WGS for patients across the state of California and brings the total number of Medicaid programs offering WGS coverage to 30 states and Puerto Rico. With nearly 15 million enrollees, California has the highest Medicaid enrollment in the country, making this decision especially significant for expanding equitable access to advanced genomic testing.

Baylor Genetics’ Whole Genome Sequencing is a comprehensive first-tier genetic test for diagnosing rare diseases or unexplained symptoms. This testing can provide insights to help healthcare providers provide patients with answers sooner, allowing for more personalized care plans and earlier interventions that can improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The company enhances its WGS offerings with multimodal data, AI-enhanced expert interpretation, and end-to-end clinical support, ensuring healthcare providers receive actionable, informed insights every step of the way.

“We commend Medi-Cal for recognizing the vital role of whole genome sequencing in helping end the lengthy and costly diagnostic odyssey faced by patients with rare diseases,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO of Baylor Genetics. “Expanding Medicaid coverage to include WGS is a significant step toward equitable healthcare, making advanced genomic testing accessible for more patients who can benefit, so that cost is never a barrier to care.”

Additionally, Baylor Genetics serves as the sole sequencing core for the Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN), a national consortium of clinical and research centers working to improve the diagnosis and care of patients with undiagnosed conditions. Baylor Genetics leverages rare disease data to advance scientific understanding and deliver more definitive diagnostic support. This work reflects the company's broader mission to expand access to high-quality genomic testing and ensure that more patients receive answers, no matter how rare their condition.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

PR Contact

SVM PR

baylorgenetics@svmpr.com

(401) 490-9700