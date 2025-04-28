INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Avis Budget Group, Inc. (“Avis Budget” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (v) accordingly, Avis Budget’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated.

If you bought shares of Avis Budget between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/avis-budget/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 24, 2025.

