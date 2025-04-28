Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,383 Ageas shares in the period from 21-04-2025 until 25-04-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
21-04-2025-----
22-04-20256,217330,01953.0852.9053.25
23-04-20254,674250,06053.5053.2553.90
24-04-20255,842314,58853.8553.6053.95
25-04-20254,650250,06453.7853.6053.95
Total21,3831,144,73053.5352.9053.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,994,562 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,864,703. This corresponds to 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

