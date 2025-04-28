In-Game Advertising Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Non-Intrusive Ad Formats Set to Transform In-Game Advertising Experience by 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Game Advertising Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-Game Advertising Market, valued at US$10.822 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.29%, reaching a market size of US$17.658 billion by 2030.



The In-Game advertising market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of video games, offering a perfect space for advertisers to promote their products or services.

The surge in mobile gaming due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and faster internet connectivity is driving the in-game advertising market. Moreover, the increase in demand from advertisers' targeted ad placements is also boosting the market expansion.



Market Trends:

Expanding Opportunities for In-Game Advertising in Mobile Gaming: The rising popularity of smartphones and handheld devices has turned mobile gaming into a massive market, offering users the convenience of playing games anytime, anywhere. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, two-thirds of the U.S. population engages in video gaming, highlighting the vast potential for in-game advertising.

The rising popularity of smartphones and handheld devices has turned mobile gaming into a massive market, offering users the convenience of playing games anytime, anywhere. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, two-thirds of the U.S. population engages in video gaming, highlighting the vast potential for in-game advertising. Rising Investments in In-Game Advertising: Increased funding in the in-game advertising sector is driving market growth, enabling the creation of more interactive and immersive ad experiences. For example, Admix raised $25 million to enhance its in-game advertising platform, opening up new opportunities for advertisers.

Increased funding in the in-game advertising sector is driving market growth, enabling the creation of more interactive and immersive ad experiences. For example, Admix raised $25 million to enhance its in-game advertising platform, opening up new opportunities for advertisers. Shift Toward Non-Intrusive Ads: To overcome the challenge of disruptive ads, the industry is moving toward non-intrusive advertising formats. These ads seamlessly blend into the gaming experience without interrupting gameplay, a trend expected to propel the in-game advertising market during the forecast period.

To overcome the challenge of disruptive ads, the industry is moving toward non-intrusive advertising formats. These ads seamlessly blend into the gaming experience without interrupting gameplay, a trend expected to propel the in-game advertising market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's Growth Potential: The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the in-game advertising market, driven by its status as the largest gaming market globally. Countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia are witnessing a surge in mobile gaming demand. The region's growing economies and diverse demographics are fueling the integration of advertising into its booming gaming industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the in-game advertising market, driven by its status as the largest gaming market globally. Countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia are witnessing a surge in mobile gaming demand. The region's growing economies and diverse demographics are fueling the integration of advertising into its booming gaming industry. North America's Market Leadership: North America holds a substantial share of the in-game advertising market, supported by a strong gaming industry and the presence of key players like Admix and Bidstack. These companies are pioneering advanced advertising technologies, further solidifying the region's market dominance.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Admix, Bidstack Limited, Adverty AB, and Rapidfire Inc., among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

In-Game Advertising Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Ad Type

Static Ads

Dynamic Ads

Advergaming

By Game Type

PC/Laptop Games

Console Games

Smartphone/ Tablet Games

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Profiled

Admix

Bidstack Limited

Adverty AB

Rapidfire, Inc.

Playwire

Gamelin

Engage

ironSource

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eugfkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.