Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 21st to April 25th, 2025

Nanterre, April 28th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 21st to April 25th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 21st to April 25th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/04/2025FR000012548642 872117,5937XPAR
VINCI22/04/2025FR000012548619 182117,5901CEUX
VINCI22/04/2025FR000012548610 446117,7824TQEX
VINCI24/04/2025FR000012548641 739119,7326XPAR
VINCI24/04/2025FR000012548617 398119,8528CEUX
VINCI24/04/2025FR00001254866 863119,8975TQEX
VINCI25/04/2025FR000012548640 018120,6733XPAR
VINCI25/04/2025FR000012548619 669120,6864CEUX
VINCI25/04/2025FR00001254865 313120,3645TQEX
      
  TOTAL203 500119,2894 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

