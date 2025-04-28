Nanterre, April 28th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 21st to April 25th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 21st to April 25th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 42 872 117,5937 XPAR VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 19 182 117,5901 CEUX VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 10 446 117,7824 TQEX VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 41 739 119,7326 XPAR VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 17 398 119,8528 CEUX VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 6 863 119,8975 TQEX VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 40 018 120,6733 XPAR VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 19 669 120,6864 CEUX VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 5 313 120,3645 TQEX TOTAL 203 500 119,2894

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment