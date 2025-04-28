Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 21 TO APRIL 25, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/04/2025FR0010451203 45 825 21,8833XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/04/2025FR0010451203 25 000 22,8047XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/04/2025FR0010451203 48 998 22,5622XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/04/2025FR0010451203 64 443 23,2478XPAR
   TOTAL 184 26622,6660 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

