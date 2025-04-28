Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 21 TO APRIL 25, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/04/2025 FR0010451203 45 825 21,8833 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/04/2025 FR0010451203 25 000 22,8047 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/04/2025 FR0010451203 48 998 22,5622 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/04/2025 FR0010451203 64 443 23,2478 XPAR TOTAL 184 266 22,6660

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment