REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 8 to December 12, 2025

RELEASE





DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 8 TO DECEMBER 12, 2025





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 8 to December 12, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/12/2025 FR0010451203 27 892 32,9775 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/12/2025 FR0010451203 36 181 32,8867 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/12/2025 FR0010451203 37 841 32,9302 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/12/2025 FR0010451203 24 016 33,4138 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/12/2025 FR0010451203 38 641 33,6008 XPAR TOTAL 164 571 33,1567

Attachment