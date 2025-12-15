REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 8 to December 12, 2025

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE


 

                 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 8 TO DECEMBER 12, 2025


 

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 8 to December 12, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/12/2025FR0010451203  27 892   32,9775XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/12/2025FR0010451203  36 181   32,8867XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/12/2025FR0010451203  37 841   32,9302XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/12/2025FR0010451203  24 016   33,4138XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/12/2025FR0010451203  38 641   33,6008XPAR
   TOTAL  164 57133,1567 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from Dec.8 to Dec.12, 2025

Recommended Reading