REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM DECEMBER 1 TO DECEMBER 5, 2025
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|17 606
|32,3112
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|39 846
|32,3971
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|03/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|26 153
|32,3768
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|33 117
|32,7385
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|16 200
|33,0273
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|132 922
|32,5436
