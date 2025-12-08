REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025

RELEASE


                 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 1 TO DECEMBER 5, 2025


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/12/2025FR0010451203  17 606   32,3112XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/12/2025FR0010451203  39 846   32,3971XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/12/2025FR0010451203  26 153   32,3768XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/12/2025FR0010451203  33 117   32,7385XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/12/2025FR0010451203  16 200   33,0273XPAR
   TOTAL  132 92232,5436 


 

