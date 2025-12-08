REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025

RELEASE





DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 1 TO DECEMBER 5, 2025





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 1 to December 5, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/12/2025 FR0010451203 17 606 32,3112 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/12/2025 FR0010451203 39 846 32,3971 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/12/2025 FR0010451203 26 153 32,3768 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/12/2025 FR0010451203 33 117 32,7385 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/12/2025 FR0010451203 16 200 33,0273 XPAR TOTAL 132 922 32,5436





Attachment