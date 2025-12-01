REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 24 to November 28, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 24 to November 28, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/11/2025FR0010451203 17 722 30,8787XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/11/2025FR0010451203 8 791 31,0951XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/11/2025FR0010451203 31 930 31,8829XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/11/2025FR0010451203 33 000 32,2097XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/11/2025FR0010451203 24 284 32,3305XPAR
   TOTAL 115 72731,8564 

