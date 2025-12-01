REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 24 to November 28, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 24 TO NOVEMBER 28, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 24 to November 28, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/11/2025 FR0010451203 17 722 30,8787 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/11/2025 FR0010451203 8 791 31,0951 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/11/2025 FR0010451203 31 930 31,8829 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/11/2025 FR0010451203 33 000 32,2097 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/11/2025 FR0010451203 24 284 32,3305 XPAR TOTAL 115 727 31,8564

Attachment