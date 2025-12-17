Rexel: Denial of rumors regarding Rexel acquisition

Denial of rumors regarding Rexel acquisition

In line with its communication practices, the company does not intend to comment on market rumors.

Following the article published in La Lettre today, the company would nevertheless like to clarify that, as of today, it has no ongoing contacts and is not conducting any negotiations with potential buyers.

The company remains focused on executing its strategy and creating value for all of its stakeholders.



ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,875 branches in 17 countries, with more than 26,550 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESSE

Brunswick: Laurence FROST +33 6 31 65 57 06 lfrost@brunswickgroup.com





Attachment