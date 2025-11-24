REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 17 to November 21, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 17 TO NOVEMBER 21, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 17 to November 21, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/11/2025FR0010451203 17 717 30,1634XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/11/2025FR0010451203 57 435 30,4919XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/11/2025FR0010451203 3 776 30,5004XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/11/2025FR0010451203 32 000 31,1086XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/11/2025FR0010451203 11 462 30,5911XPAR
   TOTAL 122 39030,6151 

