REXEL: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 17 to November 21, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 17 TO NOVEMBER 21, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 17 to November 21, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/11/2025 FR0010451203 17 717 30,1634 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/11/2025 FR0010451203 57 435 30,4919 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/11/2025 FR0010451203 3 776 30,5004 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/11/2025 FR0010451203 32 000 31,1086 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/11/2025 FR0010451203 11 462 30,5911 XPAR TOTAL 122 390 30,6151

Attachment