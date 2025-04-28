Eurasian Resources Group marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work with renewed safety drive at its metals and mining operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) unveiled a suite of new site-safety measures, including a history-inspired “Saq Bol” campaign, yellow helmets for newcomers, high-visibility uniforms and QR-enabled 3D equipment visualisation.

The initiatives, especially relevant during the United Nations World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which is celebrated today, reinforce the Group’s ambition to achieve zero harm across its operations.

These measures also form part of ERG’s wider Safe Workplace 2025 programme.

The Saq Bol (“Be attentive”) campaign adapts imagery of ancient Saka – warriors and early metal-workers who roamed Central Asia in the first millennium BC – to communicate seven life-saving rules posted across ERG Kazakhstan production sites. Employees receive monthly briefings, posters and on-the-job drills that link each rule to modern tasks such as lock-out/tag-out and underground speed limits.

Employees with less than one year’s service should now wear yellow helmets, making experience levels immediately visible to supervisors and crew mates. Three certified helmet types are being issued for miners, electrical teams and general labour to ensure precise task assignment and mentoring.

At Donskoy GOK, the Group’s flagship chromite mine and processing complex, legacy grey attire is being replaced with more than 5,000 orange, high-visibility uniforms. As a pilot project, the new suits enhance underground visibility for miners and for any employee who must enter the shafts, reducing struck-by risks across shifts.

ERG has also equipped the Sokolov-Sarbai Mining Production Association (SSGPO) iron ore production facility with QR codes that display 3D models of 75 mission-critical machines already on a smartphone. The augmented view accelerates fault-finding, streamlines repairs and trims downtime, while embedding safe-work steps into every procedure. Sokolov-Sarbai is the largest iron ore enterprise in Kazakhstan's mining industry.

Marked annually since the International Labour Organization instituted it in 2003, this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work spotlights how AI and digitalisation can transform on-the-job protection.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Group’s main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ERG’s CEO and Chairman of the Board is Shukhrat Ibragimov, who was appointed in 2024 and brings with him many years of industry experience.

With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.

In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

