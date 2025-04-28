Optery Wins Best Service for Attack Surface Management in the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery has won the Best Service for Attack Surface Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Now in its thirteenth year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize cybersecurity companies with innovative and compelling solutions that push the industry forward.





“Data broker exposure, now officially part of the enterprise attack surface, is a huge security risk for organizations,” said Paul Mander, General Manager of Optery for Business. “The recent Black Basta leaks confirmed what we’ve long known—cybercriminals actively use data broker sites for reconnaissance and targeting. Optery delivers the most comprehensive and scalable solution for finding and eliminating employee PII exposure across these sites. In doing so, we help businesses dramatically reduce their attack surface for social engineering, credential compromise, and other PII-based threats. We’re honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine in this critical category.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Optery is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this exceptional group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Optery will be at RSAC 2025 providing live demos on how Optery’s patented technology works at booth N-6467 in the North Moscone Convention Center.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, was named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 and 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine in 2024. Hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at https://www.optery.com/ .

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

