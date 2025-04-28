Space Workforce for Tomorrow Premieres National Space Day Video Featuring Emily Calandrelli

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT), a strategic initiative of Space Foundation and The Aerospace Corporation, will premiere a new educational video in celebration of National Space Day, reinforcing its mission to inspire the next generation of space professionals through engaging STEM content and real-world space challenges.



Hosted by Emily Calandrelli, science communicator and the 100th woman to fly to space, the video engages students in grades 3–12 with important lessons on space sustainability and orbital debris. It will also announce the winners of the National Space Sustainability Competition, which invited students nationwide to submit creative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in today’s space environment.



The premiere will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. MDT and will be available on the SWFT website for educators, students, and space enthusiasts across the country. Through compelling storytelling and expert insight, the video encourages students to imagine a future where space is preserved, sustainable, and filled with opportunity.



“The future of space depends on the students in our classrooms today," said Emily Calandrelli. "It’s an honor to help spark their curiosity and show them that they can play a real role in shaping a more sustainable future in space—one where their ideas and innovations truly matter.”



"The future of space is not a distant vision—it’s a call to action for this generation," said Melanie Stricklan, Executive Director of Space Workforce for Tomorrow. "Through initiatives like National Space Day and National Space Sustainability Competition, we are challenging students to think critically, act boldly, and lead the way in creating a more sustainable and innovative future beyond Earth."



Join SWFT in preparing tomorrow’s space workforce—watch the video and learn more at www.swft.space/nsd/.



About Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT)

Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT) is a strategic initiative by Space Foundation and The Aerospace Corporation, supported by over 30 leading space organizations. From the classroom to the boardroom, SWFT aims to eliminate the national STEM talent gap, illuminate career pathways for all, and build a workforce ready to meet the demands of the growing space industry. By inspiring, preparing, and employing the next generation of space professionals, SWFT fosters innovation, strengthens U.S. leadership in space, and connects untapped talent with opportunities. Learn more or support our mission at www.swft.space.

Attachment