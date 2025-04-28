Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield Hosts Car Giveaway Kickoff BBQ – April 30

 | Source: Signature Healthcare Signature Healthcare

Louisville, KY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield is hosting a fun, festive “Walk-In Wednesday with Sue” — a special kickoff barbecue to launch the company’s exciting Drive Home Success employee referral program. Team members who refer a full-time LPN or RN will be entered to win a brand-new car!

This lighthearted event will feature Chef Moon on the grill, Derby-themed games, and a peek at a similar vehicle on display to give staff a taste of the grand prize.


Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Event Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Best media time: 11:30 a.m. for BBQ + car visuals and interviews


Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield
1877 Farnsley Rd, Louisville, KY 40216

  • Staff engaging in Derby games like stick horse races
  • Barbecue grill action with Chef Moon
  • A similar car on display to spotlight the giveaway
  • Staff and leadership interviews
  • Prizes and cheerful community vibe

###

Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and health services, operating facilities across multiple states. With a mission-driven approach, Signature HealthCARE is committed to transforming elder care through innovation, advocacy, and excellence in service.

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading