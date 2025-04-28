RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share

Return on average assets of 0.24%, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Net interest margin expanded to 2.88%, up from 2.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Net loans held for investment growth of $89.8 million, or 12% annualized

Nonperforming assets decreased $16.5 million, or 20.3%, to $64.6 million at March 31, 2025, down from $81.0 million at December 31, 2024

Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025, up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024

The Company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. First quarter of 2025 net income included $6.7 million in pre-tax provision for credit losses mostly related to reducing exposure to nonperforming loans, including higher specific reserves.

“First quarter net income declined to $2.3 million, or 13 cents per share, as we took decisive action to address our nonperforming loans,” said David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “We reduced our net exposure to nonperforming loans to $51 million, including specific reserves, or 32% since year end. We remain focused on resolving our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital and we think our actions in the first quarter reflect this.”



“Our loan production was relatively strong during the first quarter driven by continued execution of our initiatives, which resulted in 12% annualized net loan growth. Our loan prospect pipeline continues to be healthy, and we anticipate loan growth to continue in the second quarter, albeit likely at a more moderate pace,” said Johnny Lee, President of RBB Bancorp and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. “While the market environment is volatile, we have not observed significant signs of financial impact to our clients at this time.”

(1 ) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $26.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $186,000 increase was due to a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense, offset by a $2.2 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest income was mostly due to the impact of fewer days in the quarter of $1.2 million and lower average excess liquidity (cash and cash equivalents and investment securities) of $1.5 million. The decrease in interest expense was mostly due to the impact of lower average funding rates of $1.5 million, fewer days in the quarter of $621,000 and lower average interest-bearing liabilities of $336,000. The $1.5 million attributed to lower average funding rates included $1.8 million due to a 29 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 12 basis points from 2.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The NIM expansion was due to a 17 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.76% for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 due mainly to a decrease in the yield on average cash and cash equivalents of 32 basis points and average loans of 2 basis points, partially offset by the benefit of a change in the mix in average-earning assets. Average loans represented 84% of average interest-earning assets in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to 82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The average cost of funds decreased to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a 29 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 38 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025 from 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, $150.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances with an average cost of 1.18% matured and were largely replaced with $110.0 million in FHLB advances with various terms at an average rate of 3.88%. The overall funding mix for the first quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024 with total deposits representing 90% of the funding mix and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 17% of average total deposits. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 3.06% at March 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses was due to an increase in specific reserves of $2.8 million, net charge-offs of $2.6 million and an increase in general reserves of $1.3 million due mainly to net loan growth. The first quarter increase in specific reserves related mostly to two lending relationships. Net charge-offs included $1.4 million related to a bulk sale of $10.8 million in underperforming single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, of which $6.5 million were on nonaccrual at the end of the year, and $1.2 million related to an $8.8 million loan transferred to other real estate owned ("OREO") and subsequently sold. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.35% of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in loan balances, the loan portfolio mix, the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $434,000 from $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was mostly due to the fourth quarter of 2024 including $258,000 of income from a Bank Enterprise Award grant (included in other income) and lower net gain on sale of loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.5 million, an increase of $873,000 from $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was mostly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $716,000 attributed to higher payroll taxes and annual pay increases, which are typically reflected in the first quarter of the year. The annualized noninterest expenses to average assets ratio was 1.90% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 1.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 61.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 due mostly to higher noninterest expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 28.2% for the first quarter of 2025 and 13.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first quarter was due in part to lower tax credits combined with higher estimated pre-tax net income for the full year of 2025 as compared to the prior quarter.2

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.0 billion, a $16.9 million increase compared to December 31, 2024, and a $131.4 million increase compared to March 31, 2024.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $89.8 million, or 12% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $115.7 million, or 3.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. The first quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $201 million in new production with an average yield of 6.77%. When loan sales, charge-offs, and foreclosures totaling $28.6 million are considered, the annualized first quarter net loan growth rate was 16%. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $51.8 million increase in SFR mortgage loans, a $44.0 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $6.0 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans and a $3.4 million increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, partially offset by a $14.4 million decrease in construction and land development ("C&D") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 98.4% at March 31, 2025, compared to 97.5% at December 31, 2024 and 98.6% at March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, available for sale securities totaled $378.2 million, a decrease of $42.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily related to the net decrease in short-term commercial paper of $41.4 million due to maturity and purchase activity during the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $25.0 million, a $4.2 million decrease, when compared to net unrealized losses of $29.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $58.8 million, or 7.7% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $114.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. The increase during the first quarter of 2025 was due to a $93.6 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, while noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $34.8 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in non-maturity deposits of $58.2 million and time deposits of $35.5 million. Wholesale deposits totaled $158.5 million at March 31, 2025, and $147.5 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $528.2 million and represented 16.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to $563.0 million and 18.3% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $64.6 million, or 1.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, down from $81.0 million, or 2.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The $16.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets was due to sales totaling $20.0 million and payoffs or paydowns of $1.8 million, partially offset by the addition of one $5.3 million CRE loan placed on nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets included one $4.2 million OREO (included in “Accrued interest and other assets”) at March 31, 2025, which was a nonaccrual loan at December 31, 2024.

Special mention loans totaled $64.3 million, or 2.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, down from $65.3 million, or 2.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to the upgrade of one $1.7 million CRE loan to a pass-rated loan, offset by the addition of one $578,000 C&I loan. All special mention loans are paying current.

Substandard loans totaled $76.4 million at March 31, 2025, down from $100.3 million at December 31, 2024. This $24.0 million decrease was primarily due to loan sales totaling $11.7 million, transfers to OREO totaling $12.8 million, of which $8.8 million was subsequently sold during the first quarter of 2025, and payoffs and paydowns totaling $5.4 million, partially offset by the downgrade of two loans totaling $6.2 million. Of the total substandard loans at March 31, 2025, there were $16.0 million on accrual status.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $5.9 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, down from $22.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $16.2 million decrease was mostly due to $16.3 million in loans returning to current status, $2.9 million in SFR mortgage loans included in the bulk sale of several underperforming SFR mortgage loans and $398,000 in paydowns and payoffs, offset by $3.5 million in new delinquent loans.3

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $52.6 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 (included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $48.5 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $47.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $729,000 at December 31, 2024. The $4.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was due to a $6.7 million provision for credit losses offset by net charge-offs of $2.6 million. Net charge-offs included $1.4 million related to a bulk sale of $10.8 million in underperforming SFR mortgage loans, of which $6.5 million were on nonaccrual at the end of the year, and $1.2 million related to an $8.8 million loan transferred to OREO and subsequently sold. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI increased to 1.65% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.56% at December 31, 2024, due to an increase in specific reserves. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 86% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 68% at December 31, 2024.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Allowance for

loan losses Reserve for

unfunded loan

commitments Allowance for

credit losses Beginning balance $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,846 (100 ) 6,746 Less loans charged-off (2,727 ) — (2,727 ) Recoveries on loans charged-off 84 — 84 Ending balance $ 51,932 $ 629 $ 52,561

Shareholders' Equity

At March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $510.3 million, a $2.4 million increase compared to December 31, 2024, and a $3.7 million decrease compared to March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the first quarter of 2025 was due to lower net unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $3.0 million, net income of $2.3 million and equity compensation activity of $43,000, offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $2.9 million. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to common stock repurchases of $19.2 million and dividends paid of $11.6 million on common stock, offset by net income of $20.9 million, lower net unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $3.7 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.5 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025, up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024 and up from $27.67 and $23.68 at March 31, 2024.

(1 ) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures included at the end of this press release.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,315 $ 27,747 $ 26,388 $ 23,313 $ 21,887 Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions 213,508 229,998 323,002 229,456 247,356 Cash and cash equivalents 238,823 257,745 349,390 252,769 269,243 Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 378,188 420,190 305,666 325,582 335,194 Investment securities held to maturity 5,188 5,191 5,195 5,200 5,204 Loans held for sale 655 11,250 812 3,146 3,903 Loans held for investment 3,143,063 3,053,230 3,091,896 3,047,712 3,027,361 Allowance for loan losses (51,932 ) (47,729 ) (43,685 ) (41,741 ) (41,688 ) Net loans held for investment 3,091,131 3,005,501 3,048,211 3,005,971 2,985,673 Premises and equipment, net 24,308 24,601 24,839 25,049 25,363 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 60,699 60,296 59,889 59,486 59,101 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 6,766 6,985 7,256 7,545 7,794 Core deposit intangibles 1,839 2,011 2,194 2,394 2,594 Right-of-use assets 26,779 28,048 29,283 30,530 31,231 Accrued interest and other assets 87,926 83,561 70,644 63,416 65,608 Total assets $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186 $ 3,878,006 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 528,205 $ 563,012 $ 543,623 $ 542,971 $ 539,517 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 721,216 663,034 666,089 647,770 642,840 Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,000,106 1,007,452 1,052,462 1,014,189 1,083,898 Time deposits, greater than $250,000 893,101 850,291 830,010 818,675 762,074 Total deposits 3,142,628 3,083,789 3,092,184 3,023,605 3,028,329 FHLB advances 160,000 200,000 200,000 150,000 150,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 119,624 119,529 119,433 119,338 119,243 Subordinated debentures 15,211 15,156 15,102 15,047 14,993 Lease liabilities - operating leases 28,483 29,705 30,880 32,087 32,690 Accrued interest and other liabilities 33,148 36,421 23,150 16,818 18,765 Total liabilities 3,499,094 3,484,600 3,480,749 3,356,895 3,364,020 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 260,284 259,957 259,280 266,160 271,645 Additional paid-in capital 3,360 3,645 3,520 3,456 3,348 Retained earnings 263,885 264,460 262,946 262,518 259,903 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (17,295 ) (20,257 ) (16,090 ) (20,915 ) (20,982 ) Total shareholders' equity 510,306 507,877 509,728 511,291 513,986 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186 $ 3,878,006









RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 45,621 $ 46,374 $ 45,547 Interest on interest-earning deposits 2,014 3,641 5,040 Interest on investment securities 4,136 3,962 3,611 Dividend income on FHLB stock 330 330 331 Interest on federal funds sold and other 235 248 266 Total interest and dividend income 52,336 54,555 54,795 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 4,468 4,671 4,478 Interest on time deposits 19,084 21,361 23,322 Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures 1,632 1,660 1,679 Interest on FHLB advances 989 886 439 Total interest expense 26,173 28,578 29,918 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 26,163 25,977 24,877 Provision for credit losses 6,746 6,000 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,417 19,977 24,877 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 1,017 988 992 Gain on sale of loans 81 376 312 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 588 492 589 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 403 407 382 Gain on OREO — — 724 Other income 206 466 373 Total noninterest income 2,295 2,729 3,372 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,643 9,927 9,927 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,407 2,403 2,443 Data processing 1,602 1,499 1,420 Legal and professional 1,515 1,355 880 Office expenses 408 399 356 Marketing and business promotion 197 251 172 Insurance and regulatory assessments 730 677 982 Core deposit premium 172 182 201 Other expenses 848 956 588 Total noninterest expense 18,522 17,649 16,969 Income before income taxes 3,190 5,057 11,280 Income tax expense 900 672 3,244 Net income $ 2,290 $ 4,385 $ 8,036 Net income per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,727,712 17,704,992 18,601,277 Diluted 17,770,588 17,796,840 18,666,683













RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (tax-equivalent basis, Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 194,236 $ 2,249 4.70 % $ 308,455 $ 3,890 5.02 % $ 364,979 $ 5,306 5.85 % FHLB Stock 15,000 330 8.92 % 15,000 330 8.75 % 15,000 331 8.88 % Securities Available for sale (2) 390,178 4,113 4.28 % 361,253 3,939 4.34 % 320,015 3,589 4.51 % Held to maturity (2) 5,189 49 3.83 % 5,194 48 3.68 % 5,207 46 3.55 % Total loans (3) 3,079,224 45,621 6.01 % 3,059,786 46,374 6.03 % 3,018,423 45,547 6.07 % Total interest-earning assets 3,683,827 $ 52,362 5.76 % 3,749,688 $ 54,581 5.79 % 3,723,624 $ 54,819 5.92 % Total noninterest-earning assets 260,508 244,609 246,341 Total average assets $ 3,944,335 $ 3,994,297 $ 3,969,965 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW 61,222 321 2.13 % $ 53,879 $ 254 1.88 % $ 58,946 $ 298 2.03 % Money market 463,443 3,625 3.17 % 463,850 3,735 3.20 % 411,751 3,526 3.44 % Saving deposits 155,116 522 1.36 % 162,351 682 1.67 % 157,227 654 1.67 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 989,622 10,046 4.12 % 1,034,946 11,583 4.45 % 1,175,804 13,805 4.72 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 864,804 9,038 4.24 % 835,583 9,778 4.66 % 785,172 9,517 4.88 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,534,207 23,552 3.77 % 2,550,609 26,032 4.06 % 2,588,900 27,800 4.32 % FHLB advances 176,833 989 2.27 % 200,000 886 1.76 % 150,000 439 1.18 % Long-term debt 119,562 1,295 4.39 % 119,466 1,295 4.31 % 119,180 1,295 4.37 % Subordinated debentures 15,175 337 9.01 % 15,121 365 9.60 % 14,957 384 10.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,845,777 26,173 3.73 % 2,885,196 28,578 3.94 % 2,873,037 29,918 4.19 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 520,145 539,900 528,346 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,151 56,993 55,795 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 586,296 596,893 584,141 Shareholders' equity 512,262 512,208 512,787 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,944,335 $ 3,994,297 $ 3,969,965 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 26,189 2.03 % $ 26,003 1.85 % $ 24,901 1.73 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.76 % 2.69 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,054,352 $ 23,552 3.13 % $ 3,090,509 $ 26,032 3.35 % $ 3,117,246 $ 27,800 3.59 % Total cost of funds $ 3,365,922 $ 26,173 3.15 % $ 3,425,096 $ 28,578 3.32 % $ 3,401,383 $ 29,918 3.54 %





(1 ) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2 ) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3 ) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.







RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 28.77 $ 28.66 $ 27.67 Tangible book value (1) $ 24.63 $ 24.51 $ 23.68 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.24 % 0.44 % 0.81 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 1.81 % 3.41 % 6.30 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 2.12 % 3.98 % 7.37 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.90 % 1.76 % 1.72 % Yield on average earning assets 5.76 % 5.79 % 5.92 % Yield on average loans 6.01 % 6.03 % 6.07 % Cost of average total deposits (2) 3.13 % 3.35 % 3.59 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.77 % 4.06 % 4.32 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.73 % 3.94 % 4.19 % Net interest spread 2.03 % 1.85 % 1.73 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.76 % 2.69 % Efficiency ratio (3) 65.09 % 61.48 % 60.07 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 123.08 % 64.00 % 37.21 %





(1 ) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release. (2 ) Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. (3 ) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) At or for the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Credit Quality Data: Special mention loans $ 64,279 $ 65,329 $ 20,580 Special mention loans to total loans 2.05 % 2.14 % 0.68 % Substandard loans HFI $ 76,372 $ 89,141 $ 57,170 Substandard loans HFS $ — $ 11,195 $ — Substandard loans HFI to total loans HFI 2.43 % 2.92 % 1.89 % Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $ 5,927 $ 22,086 $ 20,950 Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans 0.19 % 0.72 % 0.69 % Nonperforming loans HFI $ 60,380 $ 69,843 $ 35,935 Nonperforming loans HFS $ — $ 11,195 $ — OREO $ 4,170 $ — $ 1,071 Nonperforming assets $ 64,550 $ 81,038 $ 37,006 Nonperforming loans HFI to total loans HFI 1.92 % 2.29 % 1.19 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.61 % 2.03 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses $ 51,932 $ 47,729 $ 41,688 Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI 1.65 % 1.56 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 86.01 % 68.34 % 116.01 % Net charge-offs $ 2,643 $ 2,006 $ 184 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.35 % 0.26 % 0.02 % Capital ratios (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 11.10 % 11.08 % 11.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.07 % 11.92 % 12.16 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 17.87 % 17.94 % 19.10 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.45 % 18.52 % 19.72 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 24.41 % 24.49 % 25.91 %





(1 ) March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary. (2 ) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.







RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Loan Portfolio Detail As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 135,538 4.3 % $ 129,585 4.2 % $ 121,441 4.0 % SBA 50,651 1.6 % 47,263 1.5 % 54,677 1.8 % Construction and land development 158,883 5.1 % 173,290 5.7 % 198,070 6.5 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,245,402 39.6 % 1,201,420 39.3 % 1,178,498 38.9 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,545,822 49.2 % 1,494,022 48.9 % 1,463,497 48.4 % Other loans 6,767 0.2 % 7,650 0.4 % 11,178 0.4 % Total loans (2) $ 3,143,063 100.0 % $ 3,053,230 100.0 % $ 3,027,361 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (51,932 ) (47,729 ) (41,688 ) Total loans, net $ 3,091,131 $ 3,005,501 $ 2,985,673





(1 ) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2 ) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs of $808, $488, and $474 as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Deposits As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 528,205 16.8 % $ 563,012 18.3 % $ 539,517 17.8 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 721,216 22.9 % 663,034 21.5 % 642,840 21.2 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 863,962 27.5 % 882,438 28.6 % 901,738 29.8 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 870,708 27.8 % 827,854 26.8 % 746,611 24.7 % Wholesale deposits (1) 158,537 5.0 % 147,451 4.8 % 197,623 6.5 % Total deposits $ 3,142,628 100.0 % $ 3,083,789 100.0 % $ 3,028,329 100.0 %





(1 ) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 510,306 $ 507,877 $ 513,986 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,839 ) (2,011 ) (2,594 ) Tangible common equity $ 436,969 $ 434,368 $ 439,894 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,878,006 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,839 ) (2,011 ) (2,594 ) Tangible assets $ 3,936,063 $ 3,918,968 $ 3,803,914 Common shares outstanding 17,738,628 17,720,416 18,578,132 Common equity to assets ratio 12.73 % 12.72 % 13.25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 11.10 % 11.08 % 11.56 % Book value per share $ 28.77 $ 28.66 $ 27.67 Tangible book value per share $ 24.63 $ 24.51 $ 23.68

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure: