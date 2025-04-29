Heineken® Celebrates Football Fandom with a Cheers to Superstitious Fans





AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s pulling on a lucky jersey or claiming the same barstool before kick-off, football fans around the world have many of their own matchday superstitions. And according to a new global survey commissioned by Heineken®, half of fans say they follow a specific ritual on game day—and nearly as many (46%) believe it genuinely impacts the outcome.

Younger fans are leading the charge - 67% of Gen Z and Millennial fans say they’ve got a pre-match ritual, while only 26% of fans over 55 admit to doing the same. For this next generation of hardcore fans, it seems belief is half the battle.

Heineken® understands that football is more than a game—it's a global passion shaped by loyalty and many wonderfully irrational traditions. With the UEFA Champions League and Women’s Champions League Final fast approaching, the brand is shining a playful light on the unlikely rituals that define fandom with a new campaign called: "Cheers to the Superstitious Fans."

The Superstitions Fans Swear By

The survey reveals the matchday rituals that fans believe can make all the difference:

Wearing the same shirt every game (25%)

Sitting in the same spot (22%)

Drinking the same beer (19%)

Not celebrating a goal until the referee confirms a goal (20%)

Using the same scarf, hat, or lucky item (20%)



These quirks span cultures – Brazil leads with 60% of fans claiming a matchday superstition, and their nation's success in major tournaments suggests they might just be onto something.

Cheers to the Superstitious Fans

Heineken® has teamed up with brand ambassadors Jill Scott and Virgil van Dijk to spotlight the passion, personality and downright brilliance of football’s most superstitious supporters. After over 30 years as proud sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken is once again putting fans at the heart of the story – and this season, it’s all about raising a glass to their game-day superstitions and rituals.

Jill Scott MBE, former England midfielder, says: “Players have their own rituals—lucky socks, being last out of the tunnel—but it’s fans who are often the most superstitious. Their belief and passion inspire us, and I’m thrilled Heineken® is celebrating that energy.”

Virgil van Dijk, Heineken® brand ambassador and Liverpool FC Captain, says: “Fans’ rituals might not always make sense, but they’re a reflection of love for the club. I’m excited to hear their stories and see Heineken® raise a glass to those who truly live every kick.”

In the lead up to the UEFA Champions League and Women’s Champions League Final, Heineken® is on a mission to uncover some of football’s most superstitious fans – and help them take their matchday rituals to the next level in the most extraordinary ways.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, says: “Superstitions are another way fans show their incredible passion for the game—and we say cheers to that. With the UEFA Champions League and Women’s Champions League Final just around the corner, we’re raising a glass to all the quirky rituals and heartfelt traditions that make football fandom so unique. After more than 30 years as proud sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken® continues to be inspired by the energy, loyalty, and creativity of supporters across the globe. So grab your lucky charms—this finale is going to be one to remember.”

Research

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 12,011 Football fans in the UK, USA, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and South Korea. The data was collected between 01.04.2025 - 07.04.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

